Breaking Boundaries: Red Maple Redefines Taking Payments in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

BOERNE, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#d365–Red Maple, a leading provider of payment solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest product line tailored specifically for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. With a focus on versatility and efficiency, these cutting-edge solutions aim to revolutionize ach and credit card processing for businesses operating in various industries.





Red Maple’s payment solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central offer a comprehensive suite of features designed to streamline transactions and enhance the overall payment experience. The product line includes:

Advanced Credit Cards: This is the core product to Red Maple’s Business Central payment solutions. It provides Card Not Present payment scenarios and eCommerce integration within BC. Counter Sales: This solution provides additional functionality to Advanced Credit Cards to integrate Sales Orders with credit card pin pads. This allows companies with non-traditional retail needs to operate with Card Present functionality. Clever Division™: This payment portal application supports customer self-service 24/7. Clever Division can also be used to send links to pay to customers as well.

Key Features of the product line include:

Versatile Payment Solutions: Red Maple provides flexible payment solutions for Card Not Present, eCommerce, and Card Present scenarios, catering to the diverse needs of modern businesses. Customizable Payment Processors: Clients have the freedom to choose their preferred payment processor, empowering them to optimize their payment workflows according to their specific requirements. Support for Multiple Payment Methods: The solutions support a wide range of payment methods, including credit cards, ACH (Automated Clearing House), and popular digital wallet options such as ApplePay, ensuring convenience and accessibility for customers. Multi-Currency Functionality: Red Maple’s payment solutions facilitate transactions in multiple currencies, enabling businesses to operate seamlessly in global markets and serve customers worldwide. Advanced Transaction Handling: Businesses can accept multiple payments per transaction and efficiently manage complex distribution scenarios, including re-authorizations for split shipments and backorders, streamlining operations, and reducing administrative overhead.

“We are thrilled to introduce our innovative payment solutions tailored for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central,” said Jennifer Robertson, Founder at Red Maple. “With a focus on flexibility, efficiency, and reliability, our solutions empower businesses to optimize their payment processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive growth in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

For more information about Red Maple’s payment solutions for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, visit www.redmaple.com.

About Red Maple:

Red Maple™ has specialized in expanding the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 since 2003. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple’s solutions offer extensions and additions for Finance & Operations (F&O), Business Central (BC) and Customer Engagement (CE) users. Additions such as card present, card not present, ACH, wallet payments, Level II/III processing, surcharging, PCI 4.0 ready, and omnitoken capabilities are a few of the robust features.

Jennifer Robertson at jrobertson@redmaple.com or 972-489-2591