BreachRx Closes $6.5M Seed Round to Transform Incident Response and Shield C-Level Executives from Cyber Liability

SYN Ventures Leads Round; Former Uber CSO Joe Sullivan and Other Experienced Cyber Leaders Join Advisory Board and Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BreachRx, provider of the first intelligent incident response platform designed for the entire enterprise, today announced the closing of its $6.5 million seed round led by SYN Ventures with participation from Overline. The company also announced the appointments of former Uber CSO Joe Sullivan as senior advisor; former SAP CSO and SYN Ventures partner Tim McKnight to the Board of Directors; and former RSA CEO and SYN Ventures managing partner Art Coviello as Board Observer.





BreachRx provides operational resilience for the entire enterprise with patented technology that automatically generates tailored incident response plans and provides targeted guidance to relevant stakeholders through every step of the process. Integrated privileged communication channels and audit trails ensure compliance with rapidly evolving standards, while proactively protecting CISOs and executive leadership from personal liability.

“Most organizations approach incident response as a security problem. With eight cyber incidents a day, over 200 worldwide incident reporting regulations and intense public scrutiny, it’s clearly a business problem,” said Andy Lunsford, CEO and co-founder at BreachRx. “BreachRx modernizes incident response by empowering businesses to respond to breaches in a highly coordinated, efficient and compliant fashion, replacing the current paradigm of disparate teams responding from their own silos with their own tools. Simply put, BreachRx brings order to the chaos surrounding incident response.”

“Until I met the BreachRx team, I had not seen any product that truly would have made a difference for me at Uber. Their platform could have completely changed the outcome by ensuring all cross-organizational collaboration and communication was documented and aligned with the law,” said Joe Sullivan. “After one meeting, I was immediately compelled to become heavily involved as a senior advisor. It’s an immersive platform that ensures better decision-making in times of great pressure for every stakeholder in the business. I believe BreachRx will completely transform incident response.”

BreachRx currently has more than 70 customers, including publicly traded and Fortune 500 companies. The company plans to use the new funding to scale its go-to-market and engineering teams.

“BreachRx is a perfect fit for the SYN portfolio,” said Tim McKnight, Partner at SYN Ventures. “Implementing BreachRx protects companies, shareholders and customers, while meeting the increasingly complex and quickly changing needs of regulators globally. We look forward to helping make BreachRx the new industry standard.”

For more information on BreachRx or to schedule a demo, please visit www.breachrx.com.

About BreachRx

BreachRx is the first intelligent incident response platform that provides operational resilience for the entire enterprise. Its patented technology brings order to the chaos before, during, and after incidents by automatically generating tailored incident response plans and providing targeted guidance to relevant stakeholders through every step of the process. Integrated privileged communication channels and audit trails ensure compliance with rapidly evolving standards and proactively protect CISOs and executive leadership from personal liability. BreachRx is based in San Francisco and is backed by SYN Ventures.

