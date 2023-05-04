Brazilian Fintech CloudWalk Surpasses US$ 100 million ARR and Reaches Centaur Status

– The fintech’s annualized net revenue in March was US$ 138 million, reaching the Centaur Status, referring to businesses that surpass the US$ 100 million mark in annual recurring revenue (ARR)





– With a pre-tax profit of US$ 11 million in the first quarter of 2023 and net revenue growth of 183%, the company has reached the milestone of 500 employees, displaying soundness at a challenging moment for the market

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CloudWalk, the Brazilian fintech which provides payment solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, posted impressive gains in product growth, revenue, and profitability in the first quarter of 2023, reaching an important milestone in its history. With annualized revenue in March of US$ 138 million, CloudWalk reached Centaur status, the group of companies with annual recurring revenues (ARR) exceeding US$ 100 million.

Pre-tax profits in the first quarter of 2023 were US$ 11 million, with net revenue reaching US$ 30 million, representing an increase of 183% in comparison with the same period of the previous year. The figures reflect the fintech’s solid expansion which, in addition to the InfinitePay card machine, offers a range of financial products to over one million clients. Several new products were launched last year and are already transforming the financial services market.

After obtaining a license from the Brazilian Central Bank to operate as a payment institution, the fintech rolled out the InfiniteBank to offer full-service banking solutions like the InfiniteCard credit card and detailed sales reports. Other services of the CloudWalk portfolio include InfiniteCash, a fast and agile loans modality that has already granted more than US$ 20 million to entrepreneurs throughout Brazil, and InfiniteTap, an innovative solution launched in October 2022 that enables credit and debit card payments to be accepted in a practical and efficient manner. This technological solution turns smartphones into card machines, eliminating the need for additional devices and allowing transactions to be carried out directly on the phone, which benefits entrepreneurs and self-employed professionals.

“These innovative solutions show how technology can drive and simplify businesses in an accessible way. All the disruption we create aims to democratize the financial market and give even more strength to small and medium-sized businesses,” says Luis Silva, founder and CEO of CloudWalk.

CloudWalk’s solutions offer the best rates in Brazil. The company’s strategy, which seeks to protect customers from Brazilian Basic interest rate increases – and is part of the ESG policy – means that the company stops collecting to pass on the benefit to InfinitePay users. This has generated so far savings of more than US$ 500 million in fees.

Growth amidst instability

Capturing more than 1,500 customers per day, the company continues to grow exponentially during a period of instability in the market. Over the past two years, several renowned companies have been forced to change their paths and announce mass layoffs. Bucking this trend, CloudWalk continues to hire and has recently reached the milestone of 500 employees spread across more than 16 countries. The goal, according to Luis Silva, is to strengthen the team to further expand the capacity to develop solutions that transform and drive Brazilian entrepreneurship.

“We are building the foundation of the largest fintech company on planet Earth. Our dream is big, and the first results prove it. We will continue to focus on developing innovative products that solve customers’ pains. In addition to delivering value to investors, we have, as one of our purposes, to boost the national entrepreneurial ecosystem,” says Luis Silva, the leader of CloudWalk.

This exponential growth has already been verified earlier. Since the last funding round in 2021, when the fintech was valued at US$ 2.15 billion, revenue has grown more than fivefold.

“I can say that we are still in the early stages. In recent years, we have forced the entire payment market to adapt to our fees and an unprecedented level of quality in customer service,” argues Luis Silva. “We will repeat this now with our other products, solving the clients’ pain points.”

ABOUT CLOUDWALK AND INFINITEPAY

CloudWalk is a global financial services platform whose main mission is to revolutionize the way people and small and medium-sized businesses handle money. Owner of the InfinitePay brand, the fintech has operated since 2019 with products based on blockchain technology, such as digital banking, loans, cashback cards, online sales, digital wallets and card machines. It has more than 1 million customers in more than 5.400 Brazilian cities and, since its foundation, it has brought more than US$ 500 million in fee savings to its retail partners.

In 2023, it exceeded US$ 100 million in annual revenue, reaching the Centaur status. It is one of the fastest-growing financial institutions in Brazil, with more than 500 employees located in 16 countries. Investors include global funds such as Coatue, DST, A*, The Hive, Valor Capital, Plug and Play Ventures, as well as renowned angel investors such as Jackie Reses and Gokul Rajaram. Since its founding, the fintech has raised US$ 350 million, which puts it at an estimated market value of US$ 2.15 billion. In 2022, it entered the prestigious ranking “The Fintech 250”, an annual list by CB Insights with the 250 most promising fintechs in the world.

