Home Business Wire Braze to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Business Wire

Braze to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024, after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.


What: Braze Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call 

When: Wednesday, March 27th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT 

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze 

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Hannah Blackington

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

DoiT Achieves the AWS Generative AI Competency

Business Wire Business Wire -
New AWS Competency recognizes DoiT for success in transforming client use cases to leverage generative AI technologiesSANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

Vimly Benefit Solutions Announces Strategic Hire to Further Enable Growth

Business Wire Business Wire -
Healthcare industry expert Marc Palmer joins Vimly to continue its momentumSEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vimly Benefit Solutions (“Vimly”), a leader in the...
Continua a leggere

Xwing Wins Army xTech SBIR Autonomy Contract

Business Wire Business Wire -
Building on success of recent Air Force autonomous cargo missions, Xwing will demonstrate its mission-ready autonomy technology to support...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php