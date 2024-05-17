Home Business Wire Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results
Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, ended April 30, 2024, after U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, June 6, 2024. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.


What: Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, June 6th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Katelyn Bryant

press@braze.com

