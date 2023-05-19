<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Business Wire

Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended April 30, 2023, after U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

What: Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Thursday, June 8th at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT

Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Meghan Halaszynski

press@braze.com

Articoli correlati

Analog Devices Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire Business Wire -
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah to step down as CFO at fiscal year-end; Company commences CFO searchWILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI)...
Continua a leggere

Vicarious Surgical Announces Promotion of John Mazzola to Chief Operating Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vicarious Surgical Inc. (“Vicarious Surgical” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RBOT, RBOT WS), a next-generation robotics technology company...
Continua a leggere

Elastic to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings Results on Thursday, June 1, 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) (“Elastic”), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Analog Devices Announces CFO Transition

Business Wire