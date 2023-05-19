Braze to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended April 30, 2023, after U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

What: Braze First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Thursday, June 8th at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT



Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com

A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.

About Braze



Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

