Braze to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences with management presentations:


Event: Citi Global TMT Conference

Date & Time: Friday, September 6th

Management Presentation: CEO and cofounder Bill Magnuson and CFO Isabelle Winkles at 9:10 – 9:50 am ET

Event: Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

Date & Time: Monday, September 9th

Management Presentation: CFO Isabelle Winkles at 1:45 – 2:20 pm PT

Event: Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 10th

Management Presentation: CEO and cofounder Bill Magnuson and President and Chief Commercial Officer Myles Kleeger at 1:30 – 1:55 pm CT

All conference presentations will be webcast and available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

Contacts

Investors:

Christopher Ferris

ir@braze.com

Media:

Katelyn Bryant

press@braze.com

