Braze Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter revenue grew 33.1% year-over-year to $124.0 million

Achieved dollar-based net retention of 118% for the trailing 12 months

Recently passed $500 million of Committed Annual Recurring Revenue

“We delivered another strong quarter, demonstrating our ability to balance high growth with operational efficiency,” said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. “We are confidently on track to meet our profitability targets for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 and for fiscal 2025. Our focus remains on propelling our technology forward and empowering brands to execute meaningful customer experiences at scale.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $124.0 million compared to $93.1 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, up 33.1% year-over year, driven primarily by new customers, upsells and renewals.

driven primarily by new customers, upsells and renewals. Subscription revenue in the quarter was $118.4 million compared to $89.0 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, and professional services and other revenue was $5.6 million compared to $4.1 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Remaining performance obligations as of October 31, 2023 were $560.1 million, of which $369.9 million is current, which we define as less than one year.

GAAP Gross Margin was 70.7% compared to 68.7% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Gross Margin was 71.4% compared to 69.7% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Dollar-based net retention for all customers for the trailing 12 months ended October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022 was 118% and 126%, respectively; dollar-based net retention for customers with annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $500,000 or more was 121% compared to 129% in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Total customers increased to 2,011 as of October 31, 2023 from 1,715 as of October 31, 2022; 189 of our customers had ARR of $500,000 or more as of October 31, 2023, compared to 148 customers as of October 31, 2022.

GAAP operating loss was $35.1 million compared to an operating loss of $36.9 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023. Contributors to the operating loss in the quarter included $24.0 million on stock-based compensation expense.

Non-GAAP operating loss was $8.9 million compared to a loss of $17.3 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $0.31 compared to $0.35 in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share attributable to Braze common stockholders was $0.05 compared to $0.15 in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Net cash used in operating activities was $2.0 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $23.9 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023.

Free cash flow was $(5.9) million compared to $(28.1) million in the third quarter of the fiscal year end January 31, 2023.

Total cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities was $471.9 million as of October 31, 2023 compared to $482.7 million as of January 31, 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

Notable new business wins and upsells in the quarter included FabFitFun, Mythical Games, Ouro (formerly Netspend), Papa John’s UK, and Sonos.

Introduced Feature Flags to drive personalization and enable more efficient marketing and product teams.

Announced new AI solutions including AI Recommendations, Canvas AI Step, and Message Content Recommendations.

For the second consecutive year, Braze was named by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America in the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 TM .

. Braze was named a Leader by Gartner ® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant TM for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, and was named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for SMB Organizations 2023 Vendor Assessment.

in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs, and was named a Leader in both the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for B2C Enterprises 2023 Vendor Assessment and the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Omni-Channel Marketing Platforms for SMB Organizations 2023 Vendor Assessment. Braze received recognition in recent G2 and TrustRadius reports, which included G2’s Fall 2023 report that ranked Braze #1 in the Push Notification category. Additionally, Braze was named a recipient for all 3 categories in Mobile Marketing for the TrustRadius Best of Awards including Best of Feature Set, Best Relationship, and Best Value for Price awards.

Braze deepened its relationship with AWS, having achieved the new AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency in the category of Digital Customer Experience and making the Braze Customer Engagement Platform available in AWS Marketplace .

. Announced the relaunch and expansion of Tech for an Equitable Future product grant program.

Financial Outlook

Braze is initiating guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter ending January 31, 2024, and updating guidance for the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.

Metric (in millions, except per share amounts) FY 2024 Q4 Guidance FY 2024 Guidance Revenue $124.0 – 125.0 $465.0 – 466.0 Non-GAAP operating loss $(7.0) – (8.0) $(39.5) – (40.5) Non-GAAP net loss $(4.5) – (5.5) $(25.5) – (26.5) Non-GAAP net loss per share $(0.04) – (0.05) $(0.26) – (0.27) Weighted average shares outstanding ~99 ~98

Braze updated its non-GAAP operating loss margin guidance, which it believes will be negative 6% or better during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending January 31, 2024.

Braze has not reconciled its guidance as to non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating loss margin, non-GAAP net loss or non-GAAP net loss per share to their most directly comparable GAAP measure as a result of uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in Braze’s stock price. Accordingly, reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort, although it is important to note that these factors could be material to Braze’s results calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Supplemental and Other Financial Information

Supplemental information, including an accompanying financial presentation and other information can be accessed through Braze’s investor website at investors.braze.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables contain the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted, and non-GAAP free cash flow. Braze defines non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, and non-GAAP net loss as the respective GAAP balances, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes related to stock-based compensation, charitable contribution expense, acquisition related expense, amortization of intangible assets, and restructuring expense. Prior to the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023, Braze did not adjust non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP operating margin, or non-GAAP net loss for acquisition related expense, because there was not acquisition activity by Braze in prior periods. Additionally, prior to the second quarter of the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024, Braze did not adjust non-GAAP gross profit and margin, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operating loss or non-GAAP net loss for amortization of intangible assets, because there were no such amortizations in prior periods, or for restructuring expense, because such amounts were not material in prior periods. Braze defines non-GAAP free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities, minus purchases of property and equipment and minus capitalized internal-use software costs. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Braze uses this non-GAAP financial information internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Braze’s financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by Braze’s management about which expenses are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation is provided below in the financial statement tables included below in this press release for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP.

Braze encourages investors to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly and fiscal year financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate Braze’s business.

Definition of Other Business Metrics

Customer: Braze defines a customer, as of period end, as the separate and distinct, ultimate parent-level entity that has an active subscription with Braze to use its products. A single organization could have multiple distinct contracting divisions or subsidiaries, all of which together would be considered a single customer.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR): Braze defines ARR as the annualized value of customer subscription contracts, including certain premium professional services that are subject to contractual subscription terms, as of the measurement date, assuming any contract that expires during the next 12 months is renewed on its existing terms (including contracts for which Braze is negotiating a renewal). Braze’s calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customers relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any such contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR may decline or fluctuate as a result of a number of factors, including customers’ satisfaction or dissatisfaction with Braze’s products and professional services, pricing, competitive offerings, economic conditions or overall changes in Braze’s customers’ spending levels. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent Braze’s GAAP revenue on an annualized basis or a forecast of revenue, as it is an operating metric that can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate: Braze calculates dollar-based net retention rate as of a period end by starting with the ARR from a cohort of customers as of 12 months prior to such period-end (the Prior Period ARR). Braze then calculates the ARR from the same cohort of customers as of the end of the current period (the Current Period ARR). Current Period ARR includes any expansion and is net of contraction or attrition over the last 12 months, but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. Braze then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the point-in-time dollar-based net retention rate. Braze then calculates the weighted average point-in-time dollar-based net retention rates as of the last day of each month in the current trailing 12-month period to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate.

Remaining Performance Obligations: The transaction price allocated to remaining performance obligations represents amounts under non-cancelable contracts expected to be recognized as revenue in future periods, and may be influenced by several factors, including seasonality, the timing of renewals, the timing of service delivery and contract terms. Unbilled portions of the remaining performance obligation are subject to future economic risks including bankruptcies, regulatory changes and other market factors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Braze’s financial outlook for the fourth quarter of and full fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “hope,” “intend,” “may,” might,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “shall,” “should,” “target,” “will” “and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on Braze’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause Braze’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: (1) unstable market and economic conditions may have serious adverse consequences on Braze’s business, financial condition and share price; (2) Braze’s recent rapid revenue growth may not be indicative of its future revenue growth; (3) Braze’s history of operating losses; (4) Braze’s limited operating history at its current scale; (5) Braze’s ability to successfully manage its growth; (6) the accuracy of estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth and the impact of global and domestic socioeconomic events on Braze’s business; (7) Braze’s ability and the ability of its platform to adapt and respond to changing customer or consumer needs, requirements or preferences; (8) Braze’s ability to attract new customers and renew existing customers; (9) the competitive markets in which Braze participates and the intense competition that it faces; (10) Braze’s ability to adapt and respond effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving cybersecurity and data privacy risks, evolving industry standards or changing regulations; and (11) Braze’s reliance on third-party providers of cloud-based infrastructure; as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Braze’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 31, 2023, and Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on September 8, 2023, and other subsequent reports filed with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Braze’s views only as of the date of this press release and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Braze uses its Investor website at investors.braze.com as a means of disclosing material non-public information, announcing upcoming investor conferences and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor its investor relations website in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Selected Financial Data BRAZE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 123,956 $ 93,125 $ 340,843 $ 256,751 Cost of revenue (1)(2) 36,374 29,135 104,535 82,393 Gross Profit 87,582 63,990 236,308 174,358 Operating expenses Sales and marketing (1)(2)(6) 66,395 52,841 184,074 148,892 Research and development (1)(2) 29,872 25,583 88,749 70,539 General and administrative (1)(2)(3)(4)(5)(6) 26,448 22,430 75,884 66,547 Total operating expenses 122,715 100,854 348,707 285,978 Loss from operations (35,133 ) (36,864 ) (112,399 ) (111,620 ) Other income, net 4,542 2,581 11,866 4,340 Loss before provision for income taxes (30,591 ) (34,283 ) (100,533 ) (107,280 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 385 (391 ) 1,318 (342 ) Net loss (30,976 ) (33,892 ) (101,851 ) (106,938 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (235 ) (532 ) (962 ) (1,423 ) Net loss attributable to Braze, Inc. $ (30,741 ) $ (33,360 ) $ (100,889 ) $ (105,515 ) Net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.31 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (1.03 ) $ (1.12 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to Braze, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted 97,880 94,469 97,615 94,168

(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 900 $ 889 $ 2,690 $ 2,720 Sales and marketing 7,899 6,512 23,554 17,618 Research and development 9,479 8,060 29,251 21,154 General and administrative 5,761 3,847 17,466 11,900 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 24,039 $ 19,308 $ 72,961 $ 53,392

(2) Includes employer taxes related to stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cost of revenue $ 29 $ 17 $ 81 $ 57 Sales and marketing 245 156 609 543 Research and development 199 53 721 304 General and administrative 84 23 239 252 Total employer taxes related to stock-based compensation $ 557 $ 249 $ 1,650 $ 1,156

(3) Includes 1% Pledge charitable donation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ 1,427 $ — $ 2,391 $ 4,260

(4) Includes acquisition related expense as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ — $ — $ 1,946 $ —

(5) Includes amortization of intangible assets acquired in the acquisition expense as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 General and administrative $ 215 $ — $ 363 $ —

(6) Includes restructuring related expense as follows:

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales and marketing $ — $ — $ 541 $ — General and administrative — — 103 — Total restructuring costs $ — $ — $ 644 $ —

BRAZE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) October 31, 2023 January 31, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,470 $ 68,587 Restricted cash, current 3,373 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,804 and $1,613 at October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 71,332 78,338 Marketable securities 407,500 410,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 24,077 26,163 Total current assets 566,752 583,171 Restricted cash, noncurrent 530 4,036 Property and equipment, net 22,853 20,339 Operating lease right-of-use assets 84,179 46,261 Deferred contract costs 59,251 48,451 Goodwill 28,112 — Intangible assets, net 3,907 500 Other assets 3,331 2,648 TOTAL ASSETS $ 768,915 $ 705,406 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 5,947 $ 3,101 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 49,758 37,415 Deferred revenue 178,564 166,092 Operating lease liabilities, current 14,070 10,695 Total current liabilities 248,339 217,303 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 76,967 40,590 Other long-term liabilities 4,878 755 TOTAL LIABILITIES 330,184 258,648 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13) Redeemable non-controlling interest (Note 4) 493 1,455 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 and 2,000,000,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 67,888,269 and 61,585,973 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 7 6 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value; 110,000,000 and 110,000,000 shares authorized as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively; 31,321,234 and 34,389,453 shares issued and outstanding as of October 31, 2023 and January 31, 2023, respectively 3 4 Additional paid-in capital 898,229 806,044 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,185 ) (6,824 ) Accumulated deficit (454,816 ) (353,927 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 438,238 445,303 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 768,915 $ 705,406

