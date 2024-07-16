Braze Releases 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today released its third annual Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. Highlights include the company’s first Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, the expansion of the Tech for an Equitable Future product grant program, and inclusion in the Human Rights Campaign (“HRC”) 2023-2024 Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the company’s strong commitment to promoting equality for LGBTQ+ individuals in the workplace.





“We firmly believe that the well-being of our communities directly contributes to the growth and success of our employees and Braze,” said Rod McLeod, VP of Social Impact at Braze. “It’s been inspiring to see employees support and lead various initiatives, ranging from volunteering to employee resource groups and product grant efforts, all of which have elevated our programs to new heights. We will continue to focus on driving material impact through high-leverage and scalable initiatives alongside our employees and look forward to sharing our progress along the way.”

The report’s key initiatives and accomplishments include:

Environment : Braze has committed to a near-term science-based target and joined its first Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, which will help fund the build of five solar facilities in Michigan. As part of this agreement, Braze has pledged upfront to buying Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) generated by these facilities over the next five years, which is the equivalent of 1,600 MWh of clean power per year. These actions reflect a practical approach to reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change.

: Braze has committed to a near-term science-based target and joined its first Virtual Power Purchase Agreement, which will help fund the build of five solar facilities in Michigan. As part of this agreement, Braze has pledged upfront to buying Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) generated by these facilities over the next five years, which is the equivalent of 1,600 MWh of clean power per year. These actions reflect a practical approach to reducing carbon emissions and addressing climate change. Social : Braze has now surpassed more than $1.8 million in charitable grants to 100+ local nonprofits and charities globally through the Braze for Social Impact Fund at Tides Foundation. The Braze grantmaking program focuses on employees’ passions and makes meaningful investments in the communities where they live and work. Braze has also expanded the Tech for Black Founders program into a global Tech for an Equitable Future program to support businesses founded by underrepresented individuals, including Black and women founders, with 29 companies currently in the program. Finally, Braze was recognized in the HRC 2023-2024 CEI for its dedication to workplace equality for LGBTQ+ individuals, achieving a perfect score and receiving the HRC’s Equality 100 Award.

: Braze has now surpassed more than $1.8 million in charitable grants to 100+ local nonprofits and charities globally through the Braze for Social Impact Fund at Tides Foundation. The Braze grantmaking program focuses on employees’ passions and makes meaningful investments in the communities where they live and work. Braze has also expanded the Tech for Black Founders program into a global Tech for an Equitable Future program to support businesses founded by underrepresented individuals, including Black and women founders, with 29 companies currently in the program. Finally, Braze was recognized in the HRC 2023-2024 CEI for its dedication to workplace equality for LGBTQ+ individuals, achieving a perfect score and receiving the HRC’s Equality 100 Award. Governance: Braze published a Vendor Code of Conduct to promote ethical sourcing throughout its supply chain. Braze has also maintained its ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for four consecutive years, underscoring its commitment to security and compliance. Additionally, Yvonne Wassenaar joined the Braze board of directors, bringing valuable technology expertise to the company.

Read more about the report: https://esg.braze.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding Braze’s anticipated ESG initiatives and the anticipated performance and benefits therefrom. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results are included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 7, 2024, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Contacts

Patrick Grier



Communications Lead



press@braze.com