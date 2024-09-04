Braze Launches Free Trial and Braze for Startups to Help Brands Kickstart Absolutely Engaging Customer Journeys

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced two new launches to help brands elevate their customer experiences and interactions. The Braze for Startups program, launching with its first venture capital (VC) partner, aims to support the next generation of customer-first brand leaders by providing startups with four months of free access to Braze. Additionally, Braze is launching a free trial of its customer engagement platform, giving brands of all sizes the opportunity to experience Braze firsthand with access for 14 days.





“Our goal is to make it easy for brands of all sizes to start using our platform and experience its ease of use and market-leading capabilities,” said Spencer Burke, SVP of Growth at Braze. “We’re confident that once brands start experimenting with Braze, they’ll see ROI through increased engagement and stronger customer retention. Braze for Startups benefits smaller companies, while our free trial allows teams across organizations of all sizes to test and explore Braze, helping them achieve success more easily.”

Braze for Startups Program

Braze for Startups, launching with its first VC partner, Left Lane Capital, is designed to help VC-backed startups grow their businesses with four months of free access to the Braze platform.

“Startups today face intense pressure to grow revenue quickly while managing tight budgets and proving their long-term viability to investors,” said Chris Taylor, Chief Growth Officer at Left Lane Capital. “Braze for Startups offers these companies an opportunity to launch revenue-generating campaigns at no cost, helping them validate product-market fit through deeper insights into customer behavior. By participating in this program, startups can not only nurture and monetize existing customer relationships but also invest in a scalable solution that can support their growth now, and in the future.”

Key Benefits of Braze for Startups:

Free Access for Four Months: Eligible VC-backed startups can leverage the power of Braze, including support for up to 2 million monthly active users (MAU) and 120 million emails.

Growth Onboarding Services: Get up and running quickly with free onboarding services, a personal onboarding manager, live and on-demand learning resources, and unlimited access to the Braze Bonfire community.

Continued Use: After the initial free period, startups can continue using Braze, providing them with the tools to build long-term customer relationships, and supporting a smooth transition as they scale for sustained success.

To learn more about signing up for Braze for Startups, please email startups@braze.com.

Braze Free Trial

The Braze Free Trial allows brands that are not current Braze customers to test the platform free of charge for 14 days. With the trial, marketers can dive into special guided walkthroughs, test pre-built campaigns and journey templates, and access the BrazeAITM features, seeing firsthand how they can drive meaningful engagement and business results. This trial is designed to help today’s marketers evaluate what software solutions fit their brand’s evolving needs, and provide the best experience for their customers.

Key Features of Free Trial:

Guided Product Tours: Experience the Braze platform through interactive tours that showcase key features and capabilities.

Industry-Specific Templates: Use pre-built campaign and journey templates to see how quickly Braze can drive results in specific industries.

Hands-On Platform Use: Create messages on the engagement channels that matter most with no-code editors and templates, use demo data or import your own, and use BrazeAITM-powered tools to experiment, test, and optimize customer engagement at scale.

The Braze Free Trial is scheduled to be broadly available on Tuesday, September 24. Brands can get first access to the Free Trial on Monday, September 23, by registering for Forge Digital–sign up now and see how simple it is to create and elevate unforgettable customer experiences with Braze. To register for Forge Digital, visit; Forge 2024 Digital.

