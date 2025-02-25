Braze Global Customer Engagement Review Reveals Key Trends for 2025 to Help Brands Build Stronger Customer Connections

Leading brands are using AI-powered tools to strengthen relationships, understand customer sentiment and drive stronger business outcomes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today released its fifth annual Global Customer Engagement Review (CER), uncovering some of the biggest trends shaping customer engagement across AI and experimentation, data and personalization, emotions and loyalty, and more. In today’s always on digital economy, consumer expectations for customer experience continue to rise, and brands face tougher competition than ever before for attention, loyalty, and revenue. The comprehensive report highlights traits of successful, global brands to help marketers uncover how to provide real-life value to customers by analyzing trends in activation, monetization, and retention.

The 2025 Braze CER features insights gathered from 2,300 marketing leaders across 18 countries in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The report explores the evolving world of customer engagement, examining the emerging trends marketers should pay attention to this upcoming year. The CER looks at how brands can drive stronger business outcomes by seeking to better understand user signals that surface with engagement on digital platforms and coalesce over time, known as digital body language.

"I truly believe it is the best time to be a marketer. The trends we've uncovered in this report show that by pairing the power of human connection with the force-multiplying power of AI, marketers can build an authentic brand presence and craft experiences that drive sustainable growth," said Astha Malik, Chief Business Officer, Braze. "By moving beyond transactions to truly listen and respond, brands can redefine what customer engagement looks like and delivers."

This year’s report uncovered key trends, including:

Merging content and technology to build deeper connections:

60% of brands concerned about emotionally connecting with their customers exceeded their revenue goals supporting that leaders who prioritize emotional impact drive stronger performance, demonstrating self-awareness and a willingness to adapt for better outcomes.

In addition, among top performing brands, 16% are more likely to use 3+ channels, yet only half (50%) of respondent brands use a unified platform for cross-channel engagement.

Prioritizing customer consent to deliver value and build trust:

43% of surveyed marketing executives worry about user consent for shared data, while 29% are concerned about legal risks.

Top-performing brands leverage in-product channels to prioritize customer consent and deliver value from data collection. Top-performing brands are 31% more likely to use in-app messages and are 23% more likely to use dynamic streams of content known as Content Cards.

Using AI to improve trust and enhance experiences:

39% of respondents are using AI-powered solutions to analyze customer data in more advanced ways, while 38% are leveraging AI data tools to better understand customer sentiment and preferences.

Top-performing brands have found success using AI to power experimentation and optimization and are: 30% more likely to use AI-powered predictive analytics such as to identify customers likely to churn. 15% more likely to use AI to generate images for messaging campaigns. 15% more likely to use AI to automatically QA content for consistency and brand alignment.



To uncover more insights, download the full 2025 Global Customer Engagement Review report here.

Survey Methodology

The Braze Customer Engagement Review survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 2,300 marketing leaders with a minimum title of VP, working at B2C companies with an annual revenue of $10M+ across three global regions: The Americas (Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and the US), APAC (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand), and EMEA (France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, the UAE, and the UK). The survey was conducted November 15–25, 2024, using an email invitation and an online survey. Global quotas of at least 100 respondents were set for each of the following industries: CPG, financial services, health and wellness, media and entertainment, retail and Ecommerce, and QSR and on-demand food/beverage delivery.

