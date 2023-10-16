Braze Customer Engagement Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

Leading customer engagement platform is now available in AWS Marketplace enabling simplified procurement and fast deployment on AWS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$BRZE–Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, announced today that it’s now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The launch signals a deepening relationship between Braze and Alloys partner AWS, and makes it easier for Braze customers and prospects to enjoy the simplified procurement that AWS Marketplace offers.





Today’s consumers increasingly expect relevant, timely, and personalized brand experiences across channels. To meet this growing demand, it’s essential that brands have easy access to a powerful customer engagement platform to seamlessly create multi-channel experiences that exceed customer expectations, building strong loyalty and retention that drive business outcomes. In fact, brands that leverage cross-channel customer engagement strategies across in-product messaging, like in-app/browser messaging, and out-of-product messaging, like email or push, can boost 90-day retention rates by 55% and help brands achieve an average 3.2X uplift in purchases per user.

Braze believes a brand’s most valuable asset is its customer relationships. Leading companies use Braze to power customer-centric interactions in a meaningful and valuable way. The Braze platform empowers brands to listen to their customers better, understand them more deeply and act on that understanding in a way that is human and personal. Using Braze, brands ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns, and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

“Together with AWS, we continue to help companies power compelling and innovative customer engagement strategies and experiences at scale to seamlessly deliver loyalty, advocacy, and ongoing business value,” said Matt McRoberts, SVP of Global Alliances of Braze. “This expanded availability of Braze will allow our shared customers to better leverage AWS cloud investments and the convenience of AWS Marketplace.”

Find Braze in AWS Marketplace here. Learn more about Braze’s relationship with AWS here.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2023 Best Workplaces in New York, 2023 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

