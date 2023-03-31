BRAVO READY Announces Strategic Investment From Magic Eden

MONTREAL, Québec–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BRAVO READY, creator of BR1: INFINITE, the world’s first pay to spawn, kill to earn shooting game, today announced a new strategic investment from Magic Eden, adding to its expanding list of investors, which includes Krafton (owners of PUBG), 6th Man Ventures, and Solana Ventures. The funding provided by this investment will be directed towards the further development and mass adoption of BR1: INFINITE.

“With the support of Magic Eden, BRAVO READY is now better positioned to provide liquidity to gamers,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Evan Ryer. “Delivering innovative and exciting gameplay experiences that leverage a risk-based model is what keeps players coming back – we are excited to keep onboarding strategic partners like Magic Eden.”

“We are excited to support BRAVO READY and their vision to bring intense competitive gameplay to Web3.” said Chris Akhavan, Chief Gaming Officer, Magic Eden. “We believe the combination of Web3 technology and skill-based player economics will create thrilling experiences for gamers.”

To play the game, please visit https://www.br1game.com.

About BRAVO READY

BRAVO READY is a Montreal-based game publisher. In addition to producing AAA and WebGL titles like BR1:INFINITE & Mini Arena, BRAVO READY offers a range of products & services to help align games and game companies for success.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

