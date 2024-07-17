BrandsMart USA Continues to Grow With Grand Opening in Kennesaw, GA

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrandsMart USA, a leading retailer in appliances, electronics, furniture, housewares, and more, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest store located at 840 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway, Kennesaw, GA 30144, conveniently located at Cobb Place Shopping Center.





The grand opening event promises to be a celebration of technology, innovation, and unbeatable deals. With its commitment to offering the latest products at the lowest prices, BrandsMart USA aims to become the go-to destination for consumers in Kennesaw and the surrounding areas.

“We are thrilled to bring BrandsMart USA to the vibrant community of Kennesaw,” said Steve Olsen, President at BrandsMart USA. “Our new store will provide customers with an unparalleled shopping experience, featuring a wide selection of top-quality products, knowledgeable staff, and exceptional customer service.”

The Kennesaw store will showcase BrandsMart USA’s extensive range of products, including:

Appliances: Whether you’re upgrading your kitchen or laundry room, BrandsMart USA has everything you need, from refrigerators and ovens to washers and dryers.



Electronics: From big screen TVs to cutting-edge smartphones and laptops, to state-of-the-art home audio systems, BrandsMart USA offers the latest technology from leading brands.



Furniture: Transform your living space with stylish and comfortable furniture options, including sofas, recliners, dining sets, and more.



Back-To-School: The store is opening just in time for parents to save on a huge selection of name brand laptops, tablets, electronics and accessories for the new school year.

To celebrate the grand opening, BrandsMart USA will be offering exclusive deals and promotions on a wide range of products. Customers can expect to find incredible discounts, special financing options, and exciting giveaways throughout the opening weekend. BrandsMart USA also has easy in-store and delivery options, and even delivers on Saturdays.

Sharon Mason, Cobb County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said, “The Cobb Chamber is thrilled to support BrandsMart U.S.A. with the opening of their newest location in Kennesaw at Cobb Place Shopping Center. BrandsMart U.S.A.’s incredible selection of products, sleek and modern new store design, and strong civic partnerships will be a great addition to our community and local economy.”

The grand opening festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:40AM on Saturday, July 20th. Customers can enjoy refreshments and a fun interactive shopping experience. Upon entry, the first 150 guests will receive a $50 BrandsMart USA gift card to use at their convenience. In addition, a free gift with purchase will be available while supplies last.

“We invite the community to join us in celebrating this milestone event,” added Store Manager Chris Rullier. “Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, home chef, furniture aficionado, or just looking for a great deal there’s something for everyone at BrandsMart USA.”

This marks BrandsMart USA’s second new store opening in Georgia within a year, following the launch of a location in Augusta in October 2023. The team is enthusiastic about the opportunities for further growth ahead.

For more information about the grand opening event and ongoing promotions, visit www.brandsmartusa.com or follow BrandsMart USA on social media.

About BrandsMart USA:

BrandsMart USA is a leading retailer of electronics, appliances, furniture, and more, with 12 retail locations across the Southeastern United States and a growing e-commerce presence on BrandsMartUSA.com. Known for its unbeatable prices and exceptional customer service, BrandsMart USA has been serving customers for over 45 years.

Contacts

Larissa Schenck



Email: Larissa.Schenck@bm1.brandsmart.com

Phone: 954-797-4050