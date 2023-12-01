Brands Unite to Empower Youth with Holiday Support for Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Now through December 31st, dedicated brand supporters are investing in the next generation through generous giving campaigns, in-store activations and opportunities to round up at the register.

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#GreatFutures–With the holiday season in full swing, brand supporters dedicated to investing in today’s youth support Boys & Girls Clubs of America as they work to provide safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing experiences to over 3.3 million youth at more than 5,200 Clubs across the nation, including Native lands and U.S. military installations.









Boys & Girls Clubs open their doors every day to provide young people with opportunities to learn, grow and feel prepared for work and life. In fact, according to a 2023 survey by Boys & Girls Clubs of America – which provides insights on America’s young people – 75% of Club youth expect to go to college, 86% say they can stand up for what they think is right and 81% believe they can make a meaningful difference in their community.

“The holidays are a time for celebration and giving thanks and at Boys & Girls Clubs of America we’re especially grateful,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO. “We’re celebrating the inspiring young people in Clubs across the country, and we’re thankful for corporate partners and supporters who share our belief in the potential of today’s youth.”

This year, Boys & Girls Clubs of America is honored to team up with like-minded partners who are committed to serving America’s youth through giving campaigns, in-store activations and opportunities to round up at the register. These efforts include:

adidas

This holiday season, adidas is hosting a “Points for Good Cause” campaign for its adiClub Members, where adiClub Members will donate membership points to BGCA and adidas will translate those points to a dollar value to be donated to BGCA. For each 100-point contribution until Dec 31, 2023, adidas will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, up to $100,000.

Bridgestone Retail Operations

This Holiday season, we’re continuing to make out-of-school programming more accessible to Club youth and their families by addressing transportation and technology needs. Visit Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus, or Wheel Works store to donate and support this important cause.

Cricket Wireless

Cricket Wireless and Boys & Girls Clubs of America come together for the fifth year to spread joy to families during the festive season with Cricket’s annual holiday giving campaign, 12 Days of Cricket. Progressive Leasing is also on board again this year to support the campaign’s goal of spreading smiles and making an impact in the community. Boys & Girls Clubs youth and their families across the country will benefit from gifts and financial support valued at more than $130,000.

Holiday events will take place at Boys & Girls Clubs locations in 17 markets. WWE® Superstars Kofi Kingston®, Drew McIntyre®, and more will be surprising families and Club members in select cities. They will be presenting WWE® Championship titles, signing autographs and sharing how Club members can spread cheer among their peers all year long.

Forever 21

This holiday season, through December 31, Forever 21 invites shoppers to round their purchase up in-store to donate the rounded portion to Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Gemline

Gemline is supporting Boys & Girls Clubs of America through a holiday campaign encouraging donations to make life changing differences for kids and teens in need.

Neiman Marcus

Neiman Marcus is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs this holiday season for the Gift of Giving Back! Beginning October 24 through January 31, Neiman Marcus customers will have the opportunity to donate to Boys & Girls Clubs of America while shopping online or in-stores, supporting local Clubs in Neiman Marcus communities.

PUMA

“This holiday season, PUMA is excited to unveil an exclusive collaboration with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA). Available at all PUMA outlet stores, shoppers can now purchase two remarkable BGCA branded items – a specially designed T-shirt by BGCA alumna Danielle Coke, and the inaugural BGCA x PUMA Rebound sneaker. As an added option, shoppers have the opportunity to make direct donations to support BGCA’s vital programs through the end of December. BGCA expresses heartfelt appreciation for PUMA’s enduring partnership, making a positive impact in the lives of young people across the nation.”

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,200 Clubs serve 3.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

