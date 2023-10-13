Brands Jump on the Use of Personalization to Send 40% More Mobile Texts on Amazon Prime Day to Better Engage With Customers

Prime Day isn’t just big for Amazon; Attentive empowers companies to drive 13% more revenue year-over-year through use of personalized SMS

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud100—Attentive, the world’s #1 conversational marketing platform, has released new data from over 3,500 U.S. brands on how leading businesses used Prime Day to engage with their customers and drive revenue ahead of Black Friday/Cyber Monday. As the holiday season kicks off, SMS is a critical lever to drive revenue, helping brands break through the noise and reach shoppers where they are.





Based on Attentive’s internal data, brands sent personalized text messages leveraging the Prime Day event as a way to connect with their customers on mobile and convert browsers into buyers. This year, rather than sending mass generic texts to reach as many subscribers as possible, brands are honing in on delivering relevant messages based on customers’ shopping and browsing behaviors. These timely and tailored texts help customers stay engaged with the brand throughout their shopping journey, building loyalty and driving more revenue.

Findings show that brands:

Sent out nearly 40% more text messages this year than last year.

Know personalization is now table stakes, and sent out 33% more behavior-based SMS messages than last year, encouraging two-way interaction with their customers.

Achieved 13% more revenue with personalized texts within the two Amazon Prime days compared to last year.

Drove purchases by using SMS strategically. Deal announcements were sent earlier in the day (10am – 1pm), and behavior-based personalized texts were sent as follow-up with customers late afternoon/post work hours (4pm – 9pm).

“While Amazon is the obvious destination for Prime Day, savvy shoppers know there are best in class products both on Amazon and in other places to snag deals to kick off their holiday shopping, so they are especially responsive to limited-time offers, exclusive promos, and more,” said Amit Jhawar, CEO of Attentive. “Major brands used Attentive’s SMS platform to take advantage of this seasonal shopping moment to send more two-way SMS messages, allowing them to drive more revenue and build brand affinity by delivering the right offer at the right time, turning browsers into buyers.”

