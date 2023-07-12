Brandon Fugal Joins OmniTeq Board of Directors

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai—OmniTeq, a prominent provider of customized commercial and government Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Brandon Fugal to its esteemed board of directors. As an investor in the company, Mr. Fugal brings a wealth of executive level decision making experience that will greatly enhance OmniTeq’s ability to deliver cutting-edge data-driven solutions.









As a well-recognized business leader, Brandon Fugal has solidified his reputation as a visionary and influential investor, demonstrating a keen understanding of emerging technologies and their potential to transform businesses. His strategic insights and extensive network will undoubtedly contribute to OmniTeq’s growth trajectory and further solidify its position as a leader in the artificial intelligence and predictive analytics market.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brandon Fugal to OmniTeq’s board of directors,” said General Lance W Lord (ret), Chairman of the Board at OmniTeq. “His rock-soild operational expertise and experience, coupled with his entrepreneurial spirit, align perfectly with our mission of empowering organizations to make timely data-driven decisions. Brandon’s involvement will undoubtedly bolster our capabilities and enable us to continue delivering innovative and impactful solutions to our valued clients.”

“Brandon Fugal’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for OmniTeq’s growth strategy as the company continues to expand its market presence and solidify its position as a trusted partner in the realm of AI and predictive analytics,” said Jim Royston, CEO at OmniTeq. “With his guidance and expertise, OmniTeq is well-positioned to move rapidly into a wide variety of commercial and government markets and to continue our mission to deliver industry leading AI and predictive analytic solutions.”

Commenting on his new role, Brandon Fugal stated, “I am honored to join the OmniTeq board of directors and support the company’s mission. I have been thoroughly impressed with OmniTeq’s commitment to innovation, their comprehensive suite of solutions, and the value they bring to clients across industries. I look forward to working closely with the team to accelerate growth and drive meaningful impact for our customers.”

About OmniTeq:

OmniTeq is a leading provider of AI/ML and predictive analytic solutions, specializing in data management and architectures, advanced data analysis and custom data visualization. With a commitment to empowering organizations through data-driven decision-making, OmniTeq offers end-to-end solutions that enable clients to harness the power of their data.

