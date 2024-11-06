Home Business Wire Brand Reputation Top Reason Home Security Shoppers Select System, J.D. Power Finds
Business Wire

Brand Reputation Top Reason Home Security Shoppers Select System, J.D. Power Finds

di Business Wire

ADT and Ring Rank Highest in Respective Segments


TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Security Satisfaction Study,SM released today, is split into two segments: professionally and self-monitored systems. Overall satisfaction is higher for professionally monitored home security systems with a score of 898 (on a 1,000-point scale) vs. 881 for self-monitored systems. Professionally monitored systems have higher satisfaction across the board despite the difference in price, as customers indicate they are seeing value for the price they are paying. Additionally, brand reputation is the top reason home security shoppers ultimately pick their system.

Study Rankings

ADT ranks highest in the professionally monitored segment with a score of 904. Ring ranks second (902) and SimpliSafe ranks third (901).

Ring ranks highest in the self-monitored segment with a score of 893. The segment average is 881.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2024141.

The U.S. Home Security Satisfaction Study measures overall customer satisfaction with home security systems based on six factors (in order of importance): quality of home security system; professional monitoring (professionally monitored segment only); customer service; price; billing and payment; and purchase and installation. The 2024 study is based on responses from 1,505 customers who purchased a home security system within the past two years. The study was fielded in August-September 2024.

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services, and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on customer interactions with brands and products for more than 55 years. The world’s leading businesses across major industries rely on J.D. Power to guide their customer-facing strategies.

J.D. Power has offices in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more about the company’s business offerings, visit JDPower.com/business. The J.D. Power auto-shopping tool can be found at JDPower.com.

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules: www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

Contacts

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler, J.D. Power; West Coast; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

John Roderick; East Coast; 631-584-2200; john@jroderick.com

Articoli correlati

Teledyne to Acquire Select Aerospace and Defense Electronics Businesses of Excelitas

Business Wire Business Wire -
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) (“Teledyne”) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire...
Continua a leggere

RaceTrac Taps Vontier’s Invenco by GVR Remote Management Solution to Ensure High Uptime and Drive Operational and Cost Efficiencies

Business Wire Business Wire -
Forecourt Asset Management Selected to Ensure High Uptime, Save Money and Time and Boost Customer Experience at Convenience Store...
Continua a leggere

D-Wave Achieves Significant Milestone with Calibration of 4,400+ Qubit Advantage2 Processor

Business Wire Business Wire -
New processor delivers exceptional performance gains over current Advantage system with doubled coherence and 40% increase in energy scale...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php