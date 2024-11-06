Brand Reputation Top Reason Home Security Shoppers Select System, J.D. Power Finds

ADT and Ring Rank Highest in Respective Segments





TROY, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time, the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Security Satisfaction Study,SM released today, is split into two segments: professionally and self-monitored systems. Overall satisfaction is higher for professionally monitored home security systems with a score of 898 (on a 1,000-point scale) vs. 881 for self-monitored systems. Professionally monitored systems have higher satisfaction across the board despite the difference in price, as customers indicate they are seeing value for the price they are paying. Additionally, brand reputation is the top reason home security shoppers ultimately pick their system.

Study Rankings

ADT ranks highest in the professionally monitored segment with a score of 904. Ring ranks second (902) and SimpliSafe ranks third (901).

Ring ranks highest in the self-monitored segment with a score of 893. The segment average is 881.

See the rank charts for each segment at http://www.jdpower.com/pr-id/2024141.

The U.S. Home Security Satisfaction Study measures overall customer satisfaction with home security systems based on six factors (in order of importance): quality of home security system; professional monitoring (professionally monitored segment only); customer service; price; billing and payment; and purchase and installation. The 2024 study is based on responses from 1,505 customers who purchased a home security system within the past two years. The study was fielded in August-September 2024.

