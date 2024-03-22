Branch Bank Managers Say Modern Technology Would Improve Job Satisfaction

Zebra survey shows outdated workflows reduce time branch bank employees can spend serving customers

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), a leading digital solution provider enabling businesses to intelligently connect data, assets, and people, today announced the results of its fifth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey. The survey revealed about half of managers and staff (52% and 49%, respectively) intend to leave their positions in the next 12 months because of low job satisfaction. About half (49%) of branch employees spend more time weekly on administrative and operational tasks than on serving customers. Almost 80% of respondents want modern technology in their branches to reduce the time spent on non-customer facing activities.





Another finding in the study showed 75% of customers are waiting in line for more than six minutes, and a quarter shared that their wait times exceeded 11 minutes. Findings revealed that outdated tech and legacy systems are not meeting employee and customer expectations. The latest workforce and task management solutions – like Zebra’s Workcloud – enable employees to spend more time with customers, reduce customer wait times and improve the customer experience overall.

According to survey respondents, 88% were not satisfied with their current scheduling process and 84% would prefer to manage their calendar on their phone. More than half of the respondents indicated they don’t have the ability to incorporate personal preferences when managing their schedules.

“Banks that implement solutions to improve job satisfaction and customer experience stand to emerge as winners,” said Suresh Menon, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Software and Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Our full-featured software suite streamlines operational tasks for branch staff and provides the flexibility to manage schedules efficiently. Banks that delay investing in the right technology risk increased costs for recruitment, training, and diminished customer loyalty due to lower quality of service.”

Zebra is attending CBA Live on March 25-27, 2024, where the company will be demonstrating Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite and its AI-powered banking solutions. This offering provides bank employees additional controls over complex aspects of their scheduling and task management to increase efficiency, improve customer loyalty and employee retention.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra’s banking workforce management solutions, part of Zebra Workcloud, provide bank employees additional controls over complex aspects of their scheduling and task management to increase efficiency, improve customer loyalty and employee retention.

Visit Zebra booth #109 at CBA Live on March 25-27, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

SURVEY BACKGROUND AND METHODOLOGY

The fifth annual International Branch Banking Employee Survey was conducted in December 2023 by third-party research firm Survey Monkey. It includes feedback from over 1,300 bank branch employees from the United States and the United Kingdom. Learn more here.

