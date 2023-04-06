Brainly Announces Beta Access to New AI Features, Developed with OpenAI’s GPT-4 for Personalized Learning

Learning platform leverages AI to allow students to simplify, expand answers they receive to boost understanding

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Brainly, the leading global learning platform for all school subjects and grades, announces its new AI functions allowing Learners to “Simplify” or “Expand” answers. Guided by a friendly mascot named Ginny, students can benefit from the AI which operates on Brainly’s moderated Knowledge Base of over 250 million answers, ensuring the quality and accuracy of academic help.





The beta version with “Simplify” and “Expand” functionality furthers a more dynamic, personalized learning experience for students. The “Simplify” function uses AI to modify answers to be shorter, straightforward and focused on the main facts. The “Expand” function lets Learners access more in-depth AI-generated explanations for an existing answer.

Brainly is rolling out the beta version to selected users, who can experiment with the AI functions in the real world and provide feedback, with the full version and more functionalities expected soon. All users with iOS devices can request access to the beta here.

Putting the student in control

“Brainly puts the student in control of how they want their questions answered,” said Bill Salak, Chief Technology Officer at Brainly. “Our Learners are able to go deeper into the subject to understand further the topic they are struggling with or request a simplified response. We’re using the latest AI technology to create a more personalized learning experience for students worldwide, unlike searching for information on a search engine, where what you get is what you get.”

The result for the Learner is more than just a quick answer to a question, but the ability to understand the problem or topic. For example, beyond just getting the solution to the question “What is 2+2?” Learners can now interact with the answer to understand why 4 is the answer.

Salak added that the recent AI functions are just the latest addition to Brainly’s growing suite of educational tools and resources.

Brainly has been working with the models developed by OpenAI, including what would eventually become ChatGPT, as well as alpha versions of GPT-4, since Q3 of 2022 and is expected to release more AI-powered features soon. “Brainly has been focused on helping students achieve classroom success,” said Salak. “Our goal is to align with classroom outcomes and help students perform better.”

About Brainly

Brainly is a leading learning platform worldwide with the most extensive Knowledge Base for all school subjects and grades. Hundreds of millions of students, parents and educators rely on Brainly as the proven platform to accelerate understanding and learning. Based in Kraków, Poland, with offices in New York City, and Barcelona, Brainly apps and websites are visited by users from over 35 countries. Brainly is backed by Prosus, Point Nine Capital, General Catalyst, Runa Capital, Learn Capital and Kulczyk Investments.

Learn more about Brainly at www.brainly.com.

Request access to the beta release of Brainly's new AI-powered personalized helper.

