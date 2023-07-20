BrainChip’s Latest US Patent Award Extends Intellectual Property Strength and its Leadership in Edge Learning

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, was awarded its latest US patent, further strengthening the company’s neuromorphic technology portfolio and demonstrating the company’s competitive research strength.





Patent No. US 11,704,549, “Event-Based Classification of Features in a Reconfigurable and Temporally Coded Convolutional Spiking Neural Network,” protects BrainChip’s neuromorphic processor, which is configured to perform convolutions on digital input data that has been converted into spikes. Additionally, the patent safeguards the feature of reconfigurability in a neural processor, which enables the development of multipurpose and cost-effective hardware designs, such as Akida™.

“Patents are hallmarks of a company’s innovation, domain expertise and prowess in pushing the bounds of technology,” said Nandan Nayampally, Chief Marketing Officer at BrainChip. “This latest award from the USPTO not only protects our unique approach to neuromorphic computing and learning, but further enhances the commercial value of our IP. We continually strive to extend our portfolio of assets to ensure that customers and partners gain competitive advantages through our technology.”

BrainChip’s portfolio now comprises seventeen issued patents (12 US, 3 Australian, 1 European and 1 Chinese). An additional thirty patent applications remain pending in the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and Israel.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Contact:

Tony Dawe



BrainChip



tdawe@brainchip.com