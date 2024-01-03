BrainChip to Unveil Akida Neuromorphic Processor Enabled by Microchip’s 32-bit MPU at CES 2024

Integrated solution demonstrates always-on machine learning tasks including keyword spotting and visual wake words

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, will demonstrate how BrainChip’s Akida™ neuromorphic processor enables low-power, high-performance learning applications on Microchip’s embedded microprocessor (MPU) boards at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas.





BrainChip is gearing up to spotlight the revolutionary capabilities of Akida in conjunction with Microchip’s SAMv71 Ultra Board and SAMA7G54-EK Board in a specialized demonstration. This unique showcase will shed light on two widely used always-on machine learning tasks: keyword spotting (KWS) and visual wake words (VWW). KWS, leveraging sophisticated neural networks, excels at recognizing keywords like “Hey, Siri” or “OK, Google.” Meanwhile, VWW is adept at classifying the presence of individuals in images, making it valuable for applications, such as in-home security and smart doorbells. With a focus on ultra-low latency, minimal power consumption and unparalleled accuracy, this demonstration aims to explore the forefront of innovation and showcase the incredible potential of Akida.

“We look forward to demonstrating the potential and ease of integrating Akida for always-on machine learning applications on embedded devices at CES,” said Rob Telson, Vice President of Ecosystem and Partnerships at BrainChip. “By combining our innovative neuromorphic processor and models with Microchip’s high-performance MPUs and boards, you can deliver compelling solutions to the market to serve the rapidly growing demand for TinyML at the Edge.”

“In this collaborative showcase with BrainChip, we will illustrate how our customers can leverage the advantages of next-generation AI to enable low-power, high-performance machine learning applications on our embedded platforms,” said Rod Drake, corporate vice president of Microchip’s MPU32 and MCU32 business units. “This is truly a not-to-miss demonstration at CES 2024.”

The demonstration will be held at the BrainChip booth 29-330 at the Venetian Hotel at CES 2024 January 9 to 12, 2024 in Las Vegas.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY) BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

Media Contact:

Mark Smith



JPR Communications



818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe



Director, Global Investor Relations



tdawe@brainchip.com