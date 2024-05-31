BrainChip Discusses Brain-Inspired Systems with Fulbright Fellow Jason Eshraghian

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, invites you to a conversation with Dr. Jason K. Eshraghian, Associate Professor at the University of California, Santa Cruz, on the latest “This is Our Mission” podcast. Hosted by CEO, Sean Hehir, the podcast to be available on June 3, 2024, at 3 p.m. PDT on BrainChip’s website and across popular podcast platforms.





Eshraghian leads the Neuromorphic Computing Group at UC Santa Cruz. His research focuses on brain-inspired circuit design to accelerate AI algorithms and spiking neural networks. He is the developer of snnTorch, a widely used Python library with more than 100,000 downloads used to train and model spiking neural networks. Eshraghian joins Hehir on the podcast to discuss neuromorphic computing’s advantages over traditional AI from practical applications to event-based sampling.

“A shared interest in brain-inspired systems that can learn and adapt in ever-changing environments is the perfect springboard for conversation on this latest ‘This is Our Mission’ podcast,” said Hehir. “Having the chance to pick the brain of someone like Jason, who is at the leading edge of deep learning and spiking neural network research, allows listeners the opportunity to understand the technology from an academia perspective and then realize how all of us at BrainChip help implement these systems at the commercial level. Join us for a fantastic discussion about how neuromorphic computing is an optimal choice as an alternative computing architecture to GPU and CPU systems and more.”

The “This is Our Mission” podcast provides AI industry insight to listeners including users, developers, analysts, technical and financial press, and investors. Past episodes are available at https://brainchip.com/podcast/.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security.

