BrainChip Continues to Expand IP Portfolio with Latest Australian Patent Issuance

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, was issued a patent by IP Australia that further strengthens not only its 2nd generation Akida™ IP, but also the company’s broader technology portfolio extending its competitive advantage in performing efficient transposed and dilated convolutions in a neural network.





Patent AU 2022203607, “Event-Based Extraction of Features in a Convolutional Spiking Neural Network,” significantly reduces the computational requirements and power consumption of event-based transposed and dilated convolution techniques compared to non-event-based convolutions by requiring a smaller number of even-based neuron circuits. This technology is in the advanced stages of development for integration into the 2nd generation Akida IP, indicating its practical use in cutting-edge hardware.

“Our growing IP portfolio is the result of more than 15 years of AI architecture research and development,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “As we continue to innovate and improve our technology, we enable our partners to create unprecedented intelligent Edge devices and applications. This patent from IP Australia further cements our leadership as the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic IP.”

BrainChip’s portfolio now comprises eighteen issued patents (12 US, 4 Australian, 1 European and 1 Chinese). Around thirty patent applications remain pending in the US, Europe, Australia, Canada, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Russia, Mexico, and Israel.

