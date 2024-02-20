BrainChip Begins Accepting Pre-Orders of the Akida Edge AI Box

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI, today re-opened its product shopping portal and will be accepting pre-orders of its recently announced Akida Edge AI Box. The Akida™ powered Edge AI box is expected to help customers accelerate high-performance AI applications at the Edge in challenging environments where energy-efficiency is essential and cloud connectivity is not guaranteed.





Built in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, the Akida Edge AI Box is designed to meet the demanding needs of retail and security, Smart City, automotive, transportation and industrial applications. The device combines a powerful quad-core CPU platform with Akida AI accelerators to provide a huge boost in AI performance. The compact, light Edge box is cost-effective and versatile with built in ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, HD display support, extensible storage, and USB interfaces. BrainChip and VVDN are finalizing the set of AI applications that will run out of the box. With the ability to personalize and learn on device, the box can be customized per application and per user without the need for cloud support, enhancing privacy and security.

“The Akida Edge AI Box is ideally suited to provide the low latency and high throughput processing with ultra-low power consumption – a necessity for the next generation of smart Edge devices,” said Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip. “We are excited to officially launch pre-orders of the Akida Edge AI Box and bring this groundbreaking technology to market to empower customers in developing and deploying intelligent, secure and customized devices and services for multi-sensor environments in real time.”

The Akida Edge AI Box starts at $799 and can be pre-ordered by visiting https://shop.brainchipinc.com/.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables Edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today’s workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective Edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers’ products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

