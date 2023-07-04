<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Bradley Runkel Promoted to Vice President of the Service Partner Network by...
Business Wire

Bradley Runkel Promoted to Vice President of the Service Partner Network by Laser Photonics Corporation

di Business Wire

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: LASE) announced that today, Bradley Runkel was promoted from sales engineer to the vice president of its Service Partner Network (SPN) program to assist in its management, growth and development as it continues to spread across the United States.


Bradley Runkel, Vice President of the Service Partner Network, commented, “I feel honored to be promoted to such a role and look forward to growing the SPN network as its Vice President. I am excited to continue helping people nationwide start their own mobile laser cleaning business while introducing our state-of-the-art technology to critical markets and industries.”

In this role, Runkel will use his 15 years of experience as a sales professional to grow the SPN network across the United States. Before serving in this role, he worked as a sales engineer for Laser Photonics, where he demonstrated his ability as an exceptional salesman and leader with a passion for working with SPN members looking to start their own mobile laser cleaning business. Through his work, he aims to bring Laser Photonics technology to every state in the country so that industry professionals can easily adopt the company’s cutting-edge industrial cleaning technology. For information on Laser Photonics and its available career opportunities please visit https://www.laserphotonics.com/join-our-team.

Contacts

Miller Cordeiro

Content Manager

Laser Photonics Corporation

mcordeiro@laserphotonics.com

Articoli correlati

emnify Welcomes Former Deutsche Telekom IoT CPO, Christopher Ruettgers, to Drive Product Strategy

Business Wire Business Wire -
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CIoT--Berlin-based IoT connectivity provider, emnify, today announced the appointment of industry specialist, Christopher Ruettgers, as its new Chief...
Continua a leggere

Node4 Acquires ThreeTwoFour to Strengthen its Cybersecurity Offering and Expand In the Finance and Banking Sector

Business Wire Business Wire -
Award-winning Security and Technology Risk Specialist Becomes Node4’s Third Acquisition in the Last 18 MonthsDERBY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Node4, a cloud-led...
Continua a leggere

Volta introduces to the American market the newest Volta Mower S23.

Business Wire Business Wire -
Updated design features Italian style from iconic-yacht designer Federico GernaLAKE COMO, Italy--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Crafted on top of the revolutionary vision-powered...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

emnify Welcomes Former Deutsche Telekom IoT CPO, Christopher Ruettgers, to Drive Product Strategy

Business Wire