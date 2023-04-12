BPGbio Announces Oncology Drug Pipeline and Prostate Cancer Biomarker Developments at AACR

Results will unveil advancements in pan-cancer drug development and prostate cancer biomarker analysis across distinct ethnic populations

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BPGbio, Inc., a leading AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology and rare diseases, today announced that novel data insights from its oncology therapeutics and diagnostics portfolio will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Orlando, April 14 – 19, 2023.

“BPGbio has continued to advance our research in both therapeutics and diagnostics through our Interrogative Biology platform,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D, President & CEO. “We are pleased to present our data on BRG-399 at AACR, which is showing promising advancements towards pan-cancer activity. In addition, we will be presenting our prostate health panel, which is the first diagnostic panel developed using AI, that we will be launching with strategic partners around the world.”

A summary of the presentations is as follows:

Poster 1



Topic: Development of a Novel Oral Microtubule Targeting Agent with Pan-Cancer Activity



Presentation Type: Poster Presentation



Abstract Number: 1663



Poster Presenter: Maria-Dorothea Nastke, Ph.D., Director Oncology



Authors: Maria-Dorothea Nastke1, Jacob Matson1, Andressa Mota1, Archna Ravi1, Alex Batrouni1, Marcus O’Hara1, Shiva Kazerounian1, Arcan Guven1, Nicole Pellegrino1, Kashni Grover1, Kayleigh Gray1, Anne Diers1, Michael A. Kiebish1, Vivek K. Vishnudas1, Stephane Gesta1



1BPGbio, Framingham, MA USA*



Presentation Date/Time: Monday April 17, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

Poster 2



Topic: Serum Filamin A is a Prognostic Biomarker for Screening Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia vs Prostate Cancer in Caucasian and African American Men



Presentation Type: Poster Presentation



Abstract Number: 2196



Poster Presenter: Nischal Mahaveer Chand, Senior Data Scientist



Authors: Nischal Mahaveer Chand1, Poornima K. Tekumalla1, Albert Dobi2,3, Amina Ali2,3, Gregory M. Miller1, Juan J. Aristizabal-Henao1, Elder Granger1, Stephen J. Freedland4, Shiv Srivastava5, Jose, Arturo Rodriguez Rivera6, Arturo Mendoza7 David G. McLeod8, Niven R. Narain1, Michael A. Kiebish1



1BPGbio, Framingham, MA USA, 2 Center for Prostate Disease Research, John P. Murtha Cancer Center Research Program, Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD , 3Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine Bethesda, Maryland, 20817, 4Center for Integrated Research in Cancer and Lifestyle, Cedar-Sinai, Los Angeles, CA, 5Department of Biochemistry and Molecular & Cell Biology, Georgetown University School of Medicine, Washington DC, USA, 6Hospital General de Occidente, Secretaria de Salud Gobierno del Estado de Jalisco, Mexico, 7National Autonomous University of Mexico, Mexico



Presentation Date/Time: Monday April 17, 2023 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM

BPGbio’s Microtubule Targeting Agent & Pan Cancer

BPGbio has been conducting ongoing research on their molecule BRG399 for the treatment of solid tumors. BRG399, an oral experimental drug with favorable pharmacological properties for clinical testing, is a first in class anti-mitotic agent with broad-spectrum anti-cancer activity. BPGbio’s scientists reported that the anti-mitotic activity of BRG399 is the result of an inhibition of microtubule polymerization.

BRG399 is leading the new oncology drug pipeline for BPGbio including those uniquely targeting E2 enzymes.

BPGbio’s Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) vs Prostate Cancer Screening Panel

BPGbio’s prostate health screening panel is a blood-based test, and it provides guidance in men with BPH/LUTS (enlarged prostate) to determine their risk of detecting aggressive prostate cancer, avoiding the need for unnecessary biopsies. Additionally, the panel has demonstrated potential in preventing multiple unnecessary biopsies in high-risk men, who would have been guided by elevated PSA to receive a biopsy.

BPGbio’s prostate health screening panel is entering into early commercialization phase.

