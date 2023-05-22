BPGbio Announces New Partnership with DoD Focused on AI-Guided Breast Cancer Diagnostics

Builds on success that resulted in BPGbio’s first of its kind AI-guided prostate cancer test that distinguishes prostate cancer from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)

New clinical development of a novel breast cancer diagnostic panel to “upstage” patients at time of diagnoses

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#aidrugdiscovery—BPGbio, Inc., a leading AI-powered biopharma that focuses on oncology, neurology and rare diseases, today announced that it will continue clinical validation of a novel breast cancer diagnostic panel that was developed under a previous agreement with the Department of Defense’s Clinical Breast Care Project (CBCP), including the DoD’s Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), The Windber Research Institute, and The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF). The new panel, developed with AI, is designed to identify women who are diagnosed with ER+ breast cancer but do not respond to hormone therapy, so that more effective options could be offered to improve treatment response.

BPGbio’s Interrogative Biology® Platform will complete comprehensive omics analysis and assessment using tissue and plasma/serum samples from a CBCP-supported program focused on breast cancer research. The Interrogative Biology® Platform will also provide expanded assessment of BPGbio’s novel breast cancer diagnostic 34 gene panel with a focus on ER+ breast cancers, which are significantly on the rise.

“We are pleased to collaborate with BPGbio and use their AI and diagnostic platform to aid patients afflicted with breast cancer,” said Joseph Caravalho, Jr., M.D., HJF’s President and CEO. “The more treatment options offered earlier in the course of these diseases, the better the clinical outcomes will be. Breast cancer research is one of the many types of research that CBCP supports for those serving in uniform, and we know that innovations like BPGbio’s platforms may greatly advance both military and civilian medicine.”

The development of a novel diagnostic panel using AI as a non-invasive, non-PSA-based prostate cancer screening test began a few years ago. The diagnostic panel can distinguish prostate cancer from benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) individuals while also ruling out aggressive prostate cancers. This prevents the need for unnecessary biopsies in BPH men who inherently have elevated PSA. Now, a new panel will be used to screen breast cancer.

“We are honored to work with CBCP and use BPGbio’s Interrogative Biology® Platform to develop and validate another cancer diagnostic panel,” said Niven R. Narain, Ph.D., President and CEO of BPGbio. “The BPGbio team has exceptional expertise in translating comprehensive omics analysis into effective diagnostic products for various cancer indications, which improves the lives of the patients we serve.”

About BPGbio, Inc.

BPGbio, Inc., is a leading AI-powered, human-biology-centered biopharmaceutical company headquartered in the greater Boston, Massachusetts area. With its intelligent Interrogative Biology platform and the largest clinically annotated non-governmental biobank in the world, BPGbio is reimagining how patient biology can be modeled using unbiased AI to accelerate and de-risk the process of drug discovery across oncology, neurology, and rare diseases. For BPGbio therapeutics and diagnostics pipeline, visit www.bpgbio.com

About HJF

The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF), now celebrating its 40th anniversary, is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF’s scientific, administrative and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make discoveries in all areas of medicine. HJF serves as a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit www.hjf.org.

