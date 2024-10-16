Boyd’s Innovative Liquid Cooling Systems Streamline Next-Gen AI Deployment with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72

Boyd’s Complete AI Liquid-Cooling Systems Deployed with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 Streamline New Artificial Intelligence Technology Implementation





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AILiquidCooling—Boyd released a new video sharing how its complete liquid-cooling systems simplify and accelerate next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) deployment when implemented with the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform. Each Boyd liquid-cooling component is optimized to work in unison with NVIDIA GB200 and delivered as a plug-and-play modular system, enabling data centers to maximize performance and deployment speed. Boyd’s AI liquid-cooling systems make it easier for data center owners and operators to implement this new technology.

Boyd’s streamlined liquid-cooling systems enable energy-efficient AI performance with optimized power efficiency while enhancing liquid-cooled data center infrastructure build out. Boyd liquid cold plates, coolant distribution units, liquid-cooling loops, and rack manifolds deployed with NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 are all tuned to maximize complete AI liquid-cooling system performance. Boyd’s comprehensive cooling technologies are designed to implement as in-row or in-rack systems to maximize AI cooling performance in a variety of data center configurations.

“We’re seeing next-generation large language models already exceeding 1 trillion parameters, requiring advanced computational power, like that offered by the NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform, which can be enhanced with next-level cooling. AI system architects rely on Boyd cooling to effectively scale compute density without expanding data center and rack footprint in the most energy-efficient way,” says Doug Britt, CEO of Boyd. “We optimized our liquid-cooling system technology to solve the challenge of how to cool emerging AI applications. Boyd’s trusted innovation makes deploying this new technology easier, faster, and more reliable.”

