Boyd Gaming Announces Quarterly Dividend

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, payable October 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2023.


About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation’s leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company’s stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

Contacts

Financial Contact:

Josh Hirsberg

(702) 792-7234

joshhirsberg@boydgaming.com

Media Contact:

David Strow

(702) 792-7386

davidstrow@boydgaming.com

