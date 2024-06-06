Boxlight’s MimioPro G Wins Education Hardware Innovation Award in 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlightinc—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services and is renowned for its innovative educational solutions, wins Education Hardware Innovation Award for its MimioPro G EDLA-certified interactive display in the 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

In today’s educational landscape, traditional teaching methods often struggle to capture and maintain students’ attention. The MimioPro G interactive display is specifically designed for modern classrooms of digital natives. It seamlessly integrates with an extensive suite of educational tools and because of EDLA (Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement) certification, the MimioPro G enables access to the Google PlayStore, providing educators with a wide array of educational apps like Google Classroom, Docs, Slides, Forms, Drive, Meet, and Jamboard. Features like advanced security, 50 touchpoints, and antibacterial glass also help to enrich opportunities for dynamic collaboration and active engagement.

An investment in a MimioPro G includes complimentary training to assist teachers in earning Google certification, empowering them to confidently leverage technology in the classroom. With Google certification, educators gain deeper insights into utilizing educational tools, as well as a recognized credential that enhances their professional development and career opportunities.

“Boxlight’s immersive and inclusive approach enhances the learning experience, cultivates teamwork, and fosters camaraderie for more impactful lessons. Keeping students engaged can be difficult, and making lessons dynamic, interactive, and inclusive, is the key,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “The MimioPro G deserves the ‘Education Hardware Innovation Award’ as it redefines classroom dynamics. For districts and schools committed to transformative teaching and learning experiences, MimioPro G represents an education hardware solution that embodies technological advancement and innovation.”

“By including professional development with MimioPro G, we proudly affirm our commitment to both innovative and comprehensive solutions within our suite of offerings,” states Boxlight COO Hank Nance. “Integrating Boxlight’s cutting-edge interactive hardware, presentation, and collaboration software with the robust security features of Google, the Google Workspace for Education solution, accessibility enhancements, and apps from the Google Play Store advances and improves instruction delivery and experiences.”

This win underscores Boxlight’s unwavering commitment to cutting-edge technology and its dedication to empowering educators. As a leader in tech solutions, Boxlight continues to push boundaries by creating tools, systems, and services that redefine interactive education in the modern classroom.

To explore our award-winning solutions, go to www.boxlight.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

