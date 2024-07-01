Boxlight Wins 8 Best of Show Awards at ISTE 24

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL)—recognized as one of the top ed-tech companies in the world for innovative solutions that enhance communication and collaboration in educational institutions and businesses brings home 8 product and innovation awards from ISTELive 24 last week in Denver, Colorado.

Tech & Learning’s Best of Show awards at ISTELive 24.

“Although AI was the most talked-about topic at this year’s ISTE conference, we were impressed by the array of nominated products that continued to support the nuts and bolts of teaching and learning and meaningfully integrated emerging tech,” says Christine Weiser, Content Director for Tech & Learning. “Our judges chose the products that they believed best supported innovation in the classroom and district. Congratulations to our winners!”

Boxlight solutions that earned Best of Show awards exemplified the innovative and dynamic technology that Tech & Learning recognizes, appealing to education decision makers and educators alike.

UNITY : FrontRow UNITY is a first-of-its-kind system that seamlessly manages campus and classroom AV. UNITY empowers student engagement and active learning by streamlining tech management, boosting efficiency, and integrating with the Conductor (FrontRow by Boxlight) solution for enhanced safety and communication. Its intuitive interface allows administrators to control settings effortlessly, from scheduling announcements to managing volume levels, all on a unified platform. By consolidating systems, UNITY simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting, ensuring clear and effective campus communication.

: FrontRow UNITY is a first-of-its-kind system that seamlessly manages campus and classroom AV. UNITY empowers student engagement and active learning by streamlining tech management, boosting efficiency, and integrating with the Conductor (FrontRow by Boxlight) solution for enhanced safety and communication. Its intuitive interface allows administrators to control settings effortlessly, from scheduling announcements to managing volume levels, all on a unified platform. By consolidating systems, UNITY simplifies maintenance and troubleshooting, ensuring clear and effective campus communication. Robo E4 and E4 Pro 3D printers : Empowering students of all skill levels, the Robo E4 and E4 Pro 3D printers (MimioSTEM by Boxlight) overcome classroom challenges with faster printing, automated calibration, and broader material compatibility. These features enhance accessibility and efficiency, while MyStemKits curriculum provides educators with easy-to-follow lessons, activities, and Design Challenges. Aligned with NGSS and state standards, this comprehensive solution of 3D printing tech and curriculum fosters 21st-century skills, preparing students to innovate for real-world challenges in addition to enhancing their technical proficiency and confidence.

: Empowering students of all skill levels, the Robo E4 and E4 Pro 3D printers (MimioSTEM by Boxlight) overcome classroom challenges with faster printing, automated calibration, and broader material compatibility. These features enhance accessibility and efficiency, while curriculum provides educators with easy-to-follow lessons, activities, and Design Challenges. Aligned with NGSS and state standards, this comprehensive solution of 3D printing tech and curriculum fosters 21st-century skills, preparing students to innovate for real-world challenges in addition to enhancing their technical proficiency and confidence. Xploris : Xploris (MimioSTEM by Boxlight) is a comprehensive STEAM solution that engages students in critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. Bundled with XploriLab software and GlobiLab for data logging, it integrates science, math, coding, and art. Students use built-in sensors for real-world challenges like adjusting greenhouse conditions, while Blockly/Scratch-based coding and Python support encourage creativity and teamwork. With a 16×16 LED grid for pixel art, Xploris merges disciplines seamlessly, inspiring hands-on learning and preparing students with essential skills.

: Xploris (MimioSTEM by Boxlight) is a comprehensive STEAM solution that engages students in critical thinking, problem-solving, and collaboration. Bundled with XploriLab software and GlobiLab for data logging, it integrates science, math, coding, and art. Students use built-in sensors for real-world challenges like adjusting greenhouse conditions, while Blockly/Scratch-based coding and Python support encourage creativity and teamwork. With a 16×16 LED grid for pixel art, Xploris merges disciplines seamlessly, inspiring hands-on learning and preparing students with essential skills. Clevertouch IMPACT Lux : IMPACT Lux excels as an interactive flat panel for education, addressing teachers’ lack of confidence in using interactive features. Google certified (EDLA) with rich apps, IMPACT Lux empowers educators through training and support, transforming teaching with Google Classroom integration and PlayStore apps. Antibacterial glass ensures classroom hygiene, and 40 touch points encourage collaboration. LYNX Whiteboard offers AI-powered lesson tools for personalized, engaging learning experiences, empowering teachers to maximize student outcomes with confidence and innovation.

: IMPACT Lux excels as an interactive flat panel for education, addressing teachers’ lack of confidence in using interactive features. Google certified (EDLA) with rich apps, IMPACT Lux empowers educators through training and support, transforming teaching with Google Classroom integration and PlayStore apps. Antibacterial glass ensures classroom hygiene, and 40 touch points encourage collaboration. offers AI-powered lesson tools for personalized, engaging learning experiences, empowering teachers to maximize student outcomes with confidence and innovation. Clevertouch IMPACT Max : The IMPACT Max enhances teaching with a feature-rich display, addressing student engagement and lesson flow challenges. It offers a Quick Launch Menu for instant tool access, Chrome and Chromium browsers, cloud -based LYNX Whiteboard for dynamic content creation, and Clevershare for student collaboration. The Cleverstore provides educational apps, while CleverLive supports seamless access to files and lessons across classrooms. This innovative display transforms teaching methods and fosters interactive, collaborative learning environments for today’s digital classrooms.

: The IMPACT Max enhances teaching with a feature-rich display, addressing student engagement and lesson flow challenges. It offers a Quick Launch Menu for instant access, Chrome and Chromium browsers, -based LYNX Whiteboard for dynamic content creation, and for student collaboration. The provides educational apps, while CleverLive supports seamless access to files and lessons across classrooms. This innovative display transforms teaching methods and fosters interactive, collaborative learning environments for today’s digital classrooms. MimioPro 4 : The MimioPro 4 interactive display (Mimio by Boxlight) enhances learning experiences with vibrant color, clear detail, and versatile functionality. It serves as an interactive whiteboard, PC, and collaboration tool for in-class and remote learning, featuring USB-C connectivity, anti-glare glass, and customizable user profiles. Teachers utilize tools like the Note app and Clevershare for active learning and engagement, supported by STEM resources and professional development content. The display promotes inclusivity with accessible features for diverse learning needs, ensuring every student can succeed.

: The MimioPro 4 interactive display (Mimio by Boxlight) enhances learning experiences with vibrant color, clear detail, and versatile functionality. It serves as an interactive whiteboard, PC, and collaboration tool for in-class and remote learning, featuring USB-C connectivity, anti-glare glass, and customizable user profiles. Teachers utilize tools like the Note and Clevershare for active learning and engagement, supported by resources and professional development content. The display promotes inclusivity with accessible features for diverse learning needs, ensuring every student can succeed. MimioWall : School communication is enhanced with MimioWall LED displays, featuring seamless images and easy installation in sizes from 120″ to 299″. The integrated 3-in-1 board simplifies setup in under four hours, with smart remote control and Android OS for convenient management. In classrooms, facilitate collaboration with multi-device screen sharing and annotation. For campus-wide updates, CleverLive digital signage delivers versatile communication of alerts and announcements across all displays.

: School communication is enhanced with MimioWall LED displays, featuring seamless images and easy installation in sizes from 120″ to 299″. The integrated 3-in-1 board simplifies setup in under four hours, with smart remote control and Android OS for convenient management. In classrooms, facilitate collaboration with multi-device screen sharing and annotation. For campus-wide updates, digital signage delivers versatile communication of alerts and announcements across all displays. Mimio DS Series : Campuses lacking digital signage benefit from Mimio DS Series digital displays, optimizing teaching and learning while addressing critical communication needs. These displays feature brilliant visuals, anti-glare technology, and Android 11 for seamless upgrades, ensuring educators have the latest tools. With USB Type-C connectivity and CleverLive integration for campus-wide alerts, the Mimio DS Series supports interactive learning and emergency preparedness, fostering engagement and community connectivity essential for student safety and well-being.

“We are honored by Tech & Learning’s acknowledgment of our innovative solutions which reflect our steadfast commitment to delivering dynamic and comprehensive solutions. We are on a mission to redefine how technology is utilized in education – we genuinely want to help make education technology simple and meaningful,” stated Sunshine Nance, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing, Boxlight.

