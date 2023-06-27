Boxlight to Showcase New Innovations from Mimio, FrontRow, Clevertouch, and EOS Education at ISTE Live 2023

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services will be showcasing new offerings from its core brands—Mimio, FrontRow, Clevertouch, and EOS Education—at ISTE Live 2023 EdTech Conference in Philadelphia, PA from June 26-28, 2023. Boxlight’s latest offerings advance their mission to deliver an integrated ecosystem of innovative, effective interactive technologies for schools.

Mimio will be displaying the next generation of its award-winning STEM robot – the MyBot Recruit. Mimio will also debut its large-format MimioWall LED display solution, MimioHub that upgrades any interactive panel to the latest Mimio interactive experience, Mimio DS Series non-interactive displays.

Boxlight will showcase Clevertouch IMPACT Lux, our first ever Google EDLA-certified interactive display, along with Google Cloud Education Specialization training provided by EOS Education, a certified Google Partner with Education Partner Specialization. These offerings are tailored for schools operating in a Google-based environment. Mimio will release its version of a Google EDLA-certified interactive display by end of quarter, also wrapped with training by EOS Education. Boxlight is currently the only manufacturer to offer this comprehensive solution.

FrontRow is introducing two new products for FrontRow ezRoom: PowerLine for ezRoom AV and ezRoom Voice & Alert classroom systems, along with the MyFrontRow app for Boxlight interactive displays. FrontRow PowerLine is a cost-effective power supply designed for K-12 classrooms, eliminating the need for additional high-voltage receptacle installations. The MyFrontRow app provides teachers with complete control over their classroom audio system, allowing adjustments of volume levels, microphone pairing, and more, all while maintaining seamless instruction flow.

“Boxlight’s goals are simple – to provide innovative and effective technologies, and to improve communication and engagement, ultimately enhancing outcomes. Our teams work throughout the year to gauge the market, and users, so we can improve our ecosystem of award-winning solutions. From front of class to campus safety communication, STEM, and Professional Development, Boxlight offers the most comprehensive selection of curated ed tech solutions, and our collective teams are enthusiastic to share them at ISTE Live 2023,” states SVP of Global Marketing, Sunshine Nance.

In addition to product demonstrations, Boxlight will be hosting presentations throughout each day of the tradeshow. Those that attend presentations will be entered into daily drawings for a Boxlight solution: MimioSTEM 3D Printer with one-year of MyStemKits curriculum, FrontRow Lyrik with Class2Home Kit, MimioView Document Camera with MimioStudio educational software, or three hours professional development on any topic for up to 10 teachers by EOS Education. Each presentation attended earns an entry, increasing the opportunity for multiple wins.

Visit Booth 1828 at ISTE Live 2023 for Boxlight product demos, presentations, and information on new offerings. Click here for the booth schedule and details: ISTE.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sunshine Nance



+1 360-464-2119 x254



sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations

+1 360-464-4478



investor.relations@boxlight.com