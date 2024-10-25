Boxlight to Hold Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Third Quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-888-506-0062 (Domestic) 1-973-528-0011 (International) Participant Access Code: 971820 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/51355

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 51355.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit www.boxlight.com, www.clevertouch.com and www.gofrontrow.com.

