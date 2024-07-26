Home Business Wire Boxlight to Hold Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date:

Wednesday, August 7, 2024

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Dial-in:

1-888-506-0062 (Domestic)

 

1-973-528-0011 (International)

Participant Access Code:

668734

Webcast:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/50866

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 50866.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch®, FrontRow™ and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, audio solutions, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about Boxlight and the Boxlight story, visit www.boxlight.com, www.clevertouch.com and www.gofrontrow.com.

