Boxlight to Hold First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions, will hold its First Quarter 2022 results conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference details are as follows:

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Dial-in: 1-877-545-0523 (Domestic) 1-973-528-0016 (International) Participant Access Code: 597977 Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2213/45498

For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 12, 2023, by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay passcode 45498.

“We made progress during the first quarter across a number of key company initiatives and delivered another strong financial performance, exceeding our revenue guidance of $44 million revenue. We expect to report Adjusted EBITDA below our previous Q1 guidance of $2.0 million. The first quarter guidance of $2.0 million included an $0.8 million gain for PPP loan forgiveness, and upon review this has been revised to subtract the gain from the Adjusted EBITDA calculation to be consistent with similar charges reported in prior periods,” commented Michael Pope, CEO and Chairman at Boxlight. “Despite continued supply chain and logistics challenges, we are experiencing growing demand for our solutions globally and our team continues to perform at a high level.”

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

