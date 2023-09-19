Boxlight Solutions Win 9 Tech & Learning Best for Back to School Awards

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#boxlight—Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services today announces that it won a total of 9 Best for Back to School Awards by Tech and Learning.

As schools continue to prepare and identify needs for the 2023-24 school year, Tech & Learning’s Awards of Excellence program, “The Best Tools for Back to School,” serves as a guide for readers, helping them discover the products and solutions that support their work in various learning environments. Eligible products encompassed hardware, software, curriculum, and more, all conveniently divided by grade levels to aid readers in finding the solutions they needed.

“With ESSER funding coming to an end, and emerging tech like AI exploding into the market with little guidance as to how best to integrate this new technology into the classroom, it’s more important than ever to curate the many education products on the market to ensure your investments support innovative teaching and learning,” says Tech & Learning Content Director Christine Weiser. “Our judges chose the following nominated products based on their versatility, compatibility, value, and ability to help schools solve challenges and support continuous instruction. Congratulations to all of our winners.”

Boxlight earned awards in both Primary and Secondary categories:

MimioWall (Mimio by Boxlight; Primary and Secondary winner)



Transform spaces with MimioWall Android digital displays. MimioWall enhances interaction with screen sharing and CleverLive digital signage software. Educators and students can enjoy seamless, scalable visuals from any angle with nine size options (120″ to 299″). Installation is quick with the integrated 3-in-1 board. Collaboration is effortless in classrooms and immersive experiences in larger spaces are captivating, backed by CleverLive’s adaptable digital signage.

MimioDS (Mimio by Boxlight; Primary and Secondary winner)



The Mimio DS Series digital displays transform education with sleek design, precise visuals, and Android 11 power. These displays offer effortless connectivity, real-time collaboration, and CleverLive integration for seamless communication in schools, revolutionizing teaching and learning with brilliant visuals and immersive experiences.

MyBot Recruit (Mimio by Boxlight; Primary and Secondary winner)



The Mimio MyBot Recruit combines education and innovation, offering an intuitive interface for all levels of learners. It supports beginners in robotics and advanced students in Python coding. Wireless control encourages collaboration, and teachers benefit from abundant resources. Integration with MyStemKits streamlines instruction, creating a dynamic classroom environment.

IMPACT Lux (Clevertouch by Boxlight; Primary winner)



IMPACT Lux, the first Google-certified interactive flat panel for education, ensures advanced and reliable educational technology. It seamlessly integrates with Google Classroom and the PlayStore, offering a wide range of educational apps. Hygiene is a priority with antibacterial features, and its 40 touch points facilitate collaborative learning. Additional tools like Cleverstore and LYNX Whiteboard enhance personalized lessons.

Teacher Action! Mic (FrontRow by Boxlight; Primary and Secondary winner)



The Action! teacher microphone, powered by ELEVATE wireless tech, transforms teaching with mobility and exceptional sound. Features like Adapto+, OptiVoice+, and Solo improve audio quality. PrioriTeach+ adjusts audio during speech, while AnyWear auto-levels sound. PrivaSee enhances privacy. The lithium-ion battery provides 8+ hours of talk time, and programmable “action buttons” offer versatility. Alert buttons ensure quick emergency response, prioritizing teaching, learning, and safety.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Tech and Learning’s recent Best for Back to School wins. This recognition reinforces our commitment to educators. Our family of brands is focused on providing innovative solutions for the digital age,” states Sunshine Nance, SVP Global Marketing for Boxlight. “These honors inspire us to keep pushing boundaries, empowering educators with advanced tools. We’re dedicated to shaping education’s future, providing comprehensive solutions that enrich learning.”

For a complete list of this year’s Tech and Learning Awards of Excellence Best for Back to School winners, click here.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight’s view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts

Media Relations

Sunshine Nance



+1 360-464-2119 x254



sunshine.nance@boxlight.com

Investor Relations

+1 360-464-4478



investor.relations@boxlight.com