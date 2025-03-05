Box to Host Financial Analyst Day

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced that it will host its FY26 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

Members of Box’s executive management team will host a presentation followed by Q&A beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET. The in-person event will be held in Midtown Manhattan. Institutional Investors and Financial Analysts may register for the in-person event by emailing ir@box.com. To attend virtually, please pre-register here.

A live video webcast of the event will be accessible at www.box.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the live event for a period of one year.

