Box Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $280 Million and Fiscal 2025 Revenue of $1.09 Billion

Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of 6.4% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 27.3%

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Income Per Share of $1.12 and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.42

New $150 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Management (ICM) platform, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, which ended January 31, 2025.

“Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for Box,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. "We delivered our strongest set of AI-powered innovations and launched Enterprise Advanced, integrating the full capabilities of our platform into one solution. Early customer adoption highlights that customers are choosing Box to power intelligent metadata extraction from documents, automate workflows and dashboards with Box Apps, customize Box AI with the AI Studio, power complete business processes with Box Sign, Forms and Doc Gen, and so much more. We are entering one of the biggest shifts in business driven by AI. Box is developing the leading Intelligent Content Management platform that transforms unstructured data into actionable information, empowering businesses to take advantage of this critical opportunity.”

“We delivered another year of strong bottom-line improvements and record free cash flow, while investing in our foundation to accelerate top-line growth in the coming years,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “Our proven financial strategy of a balanced approach to rigorous cost discipline while making strategic investments in furthering our Intelligent Content Management platform is paying off, and we could not be more excited about the opportunities ahead of us with Enterprise Advanced and AI.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

All comparisons are against the prior year comparable quarter

Revenue of $279.5 million, up 6%, or 8% on a constant currency basis.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) of $1.466 billion, up 12%, or 14% on a constant currency basis.

Billings of $398.6 million, up 5%, or 7% on a constant currency basis. Billings were impacted by a 150 basis point headwind from unfavorable foreign exchange rates, compared to our prior expectation of an 80 basis point headwind.

Record GAAP gross profit of $220.7 million, or 79.0% of revenue, up from $200.2 million, or 76.1% of revenue.

Record non-GAAP gross profit of $226.4 million, or 81.0% of revenue, up from $206.1 million, or 78.4% of revenue.

GAAP operating income of $17.9 million, or 6.4% of revenue, compared to $21.2 million, or 8.1% of revenue.

Non-GAAP operating income of $76.4 million, or 27.3% of revenue, up from $70.1 million, or 26.7% of revenue.

GAAP diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.12, compared to $0.57, impacted by $0.03 from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. GAAP diluted EPS includes a net tax benefit of $1.04 from the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, which was partially offset by preferred participation in undistributed earnings, compared to a $0.46 net tax benefit in fourth quarter of FY24.

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.42, flat year-over-year, impacted by $0.03 from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $102.2 million, up 14%.

Non-GAAP free cash flow of $91.3 million, up 12%.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

All comparisons are against the prior fiscal year

Revenue of $1.090 billion, up 5%, or 7% on a constant currency basis.

Billings of $1.110 billion, up 5%, or 6% on a constant currency basis.

Record GAAP gross profit of $862.0 million, or 79.1% of revenue, up from $777.1 million, or 74.9% of revenue.

Record non-GAAP gross profit of $884.9 million, or 81.2% of revenue, up from $803.0 million, or 77.4% of revenue.

Record GAAP operating income of $79.6 million, or 7.3% of revenue, up from $50.8 million, or 4.9% of revenue.

Record non-GAAP operating income of $303.6 million, or 27.9% of revenue, up from $256.8 million, or 24.7% of revenue.

GAAP diluted EPS of $1.36, compared to $0.67, impacted by $0.14 from unfavorable foreign exchange rates. GAAP diluted EPS includes a net tax benefit of $1.06 from the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, which was partially offset by preferred participation in undistributed earnings, compared to a $0.45 net tax benefit in FY24.

Record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.71, up $0.25 from $1.46, impacted by $0.14 from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Record net cash provided by operating activities of $332.3 million, up 4%.

Record non-GAAP free cash flow of $304.6 million, up 13%.

Growth on a constant currency basis and impact from foreign exchange is determined by comparing current period reported results with the current results calculated using the equivalent rates in the prior period.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Delivered wins or expansions with leading organizations across a variety of industries, including Automotive (Toyota Motor Corporation), Financial Services (Moelis & Company and AmTrust North America), Legal (Cooley LLP and Schulte Roth & Zabel), Life Sciences (IQVIA and Parexel International), Public Sector (District of Columbia Government and Texas Department of Motor Vehicles), Media and Entertainment (Sony Music Entertainment and Wieden+Kennedy), and Robotics (Boston Dynamics).

Recognized as a Leader for Intelligent Content Management by three leading independent industry analyst firms: The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Gartner Magic Quadrant™, and IDC MarketScape®.

Released the new Enterprise Advanced Suites plan and delivered access to Box Apps, Box AI Studio, and Box Doc Gen via API, combining the full power of Box’s ICM platform into a single offering. The new plan has already received significant interest and traction in the market.

Delivered additional new features for Enterprise Advanced customers, including: Box AI extract agents to accelerate decision-making and automate workflows, with the ability to create custom agents and automatically extract metadata directly in Box or through the Box AI API. Multi-doc querying and enhanced AI features that help users rapidly get the answers they need with precision. Box Forms and Box Doc Gen that allow customers to collect information and generate new documents in seconds.

Expanded AI availability to customers on Business, Business Plus, and Enterprise plans and evolved the pricing framework with the introduction of Box AI Units, making it easier to manage and scale AI usage.

Announced support for Anthropic’s Claude 3.7 Sonnet via Amazon Bedrock and OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 via Microsoft’s Azure.

Announced a strategic partnership with Adobe, making Adobe Express the default image editor in Box and empowering every Box user to easily create more engaging content with AI, without leaving Box’s secure platform.

Launched a new integration with CrowdStrike that combines the powerful CrowdStrike Falcon® Zero Trust Assessment (ZTA) with Box Shield, layering powerful cloud-based content security with world-class endpoint protection.

Strengthened partnership with Atlassian with the new Atlassian Rovo connector, delivering the power of ICM to joint customers.

Announced the grantees of the Box Impact Fund, which provides grants for digital transformation to nonprofit organizations doing critical work in the areas of child welfare, crisis response, and environmental protection.

Recognized for the following workplace and product awards: Best Place to Work in 2025 by Glassdoor Best Content Management Systems (CMS) Products 2025 by G2 100 Best Workplaces™ in Japan by Great Place to Work®



Update on Share Repurchase Plan

In the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, Box repurchased approximately 1.3 million shares for approximately $43 million. As of January 31, 2025, approximately $52 million of buyback capacity was remaining under Box’s current share repurchase plan. Box remains committed to opportunistically returning capital to its shareholders through an ongoing stock repurchase program, and on March 3, 2025, its Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its stock repurchase program by an additional $150 million.

Outlook

As a reminder, approximately one third of Box’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S., of which approximately 65% is in Japanese Yen. The following guidance includes the expected impact of FX headwinds, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates.

As Box has become consistently profitable, the Company has released valuation allowances associated with certain deferred tax assets. Accordingly, in fiscal year 2026, Box will be recognizing deferred tax expense. This non-cash expense is reflected in Box’s GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 and full fiscal year 2026.

Q1 FY26 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $274 million to $275 million, up 4% year-over-year, or 5% growth, at the high-end on a constant currency basis. This includes a 120 basis point headwind due to the leap year in FY25.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 4.0%. This includes an expected negative impact of approximately 50 basis points due to FX and an expected year-over-year negative impact of 100 basis points due to the leap year in FY25.

Non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 25%. This includes an expected negative impact of approximately 120 basis points, which includes 40 basis points due to FX and an expected year-over-year negative impact of 80 basis points due to the leap year in FY25.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.01. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.06, which includes $0.01 from unfavorable exchange rates, $0.03 from the recognition of non-cash deferred tax expenses, and an expected year-over-year negative impact of $0.02 due to the leap year in FY25.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be a range of $0.25 to $0.26. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.15, which includes $0.01 from unfavorable exchange rates and an expected year-over-year negative impact of $0.02 due to the leap year in FY25. This also includes $0.12 from the recognition of non-cash deferred tax expenses, as compared to a negative impact of $0.01 in the prior year.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 151 million.

Full Year FY26 Guidance

Full year FY26 guidance below assumes a neutral impact from foreign exchange rates, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates.

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.155 billion to $1.160 billion, up 6% year-over-year.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 7.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 28%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.10 to $0.14. This includes an expected negative impact of $0.19 from the recognition of non-cash deferred tax expenses.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $1.13 to $1.17. This includes an expected negative impact of $0.56 from the recognition of non-cash deferred tax expenses, as compared to a negative impact of $0.04 in the prior year.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 153 million.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled “Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income per share and operating margin guidance at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding its growth and profitability, the size of its market opportunity, its investments in go-to-market programs, the demand for its products, the potential of AI and its impact on Box, the timing of recent and planned product introductions, enhancements and integrations, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, the success of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, the impact of macroeconomic conditions on its business, its ability to grow and scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on its future results, its net retention rate, its ability to achieve revenue targets and billings expectations, its revenue and billings growth rates, its ability to expand operating margins, its long-term financial targets, its ability to maintain profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, its free cash flow, its ability to continue to grow unrecognized revenue and remaining performance obligations, its revenue, billings, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, weighted-average outstanding share count expectations for Box’s fiscal first quarter and full fiscal year 2026 in the section titled “Outlook” above, equity burn rate, any potential repurchase of its common stock, whether, when, in what amount and by what method any such repurchase would be consummated, and the share price of any such repurchase. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including those caused by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the conflict in the Middle East, inflation, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box’s highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box’s current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (6) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, integrations, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (7) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; (8) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships; and (9) Box’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve the expected benefits from those acquisitions. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Box. While Box believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Box ultimately reports in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025. Box assumes no obligations and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2024. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.boxinvestorrelations.com. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, billings, remaining performance obligations, non-GAAP free cash flow and free cash flow margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making (including for purposes of determining variable compensation of members of management and other employees) and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box’s recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management's internal comparisons to Box’s historical performance as well as comparisons to Box’s competitors' operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by Box’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box’s business.

A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box’s definitions will likely differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box’s non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would be higher, which would affect Box’s cash position. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. Box defines non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation (“SBC”) included in cost of revenue, acquired intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box’s employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the stock-based instruments Box utilizes estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box’s core business and to facilitate comparison of Box’s results to those of peer companies. Management also views amortization of acquired intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

