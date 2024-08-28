Box Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $270 Million, up 3% Year-Over-Year, up 6% in Constant Currency



GAAP Operating Margin of 7.5% and Record Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 28.4%



GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.10 and Record Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.44



New $100 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Intelligent Content Cloud, today announced preliminary financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended July 31, 2024.





“As we enter the era of Intelligent Content Management, Box is delivering a singular platform that can power the lifecycle of content with intelligence built right in,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “With Box AI and strategic technology acquisitions like Alphamoon, the Box Intelligent Content Cloud can now support more use-cases across the enterprise than traditional ECM, dramatically expanding our market opportunity.”

“We delivered a strong second quarter, with accelerated billings growth as well as record gross margin, operating margin, and EPS,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “These strong results demonstrate both our proven business model and the success of the investments we’re making to build the leading Intelligent Content Management platform.”

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $270.0 million, a 3% increase from revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $261.4 million, or 6% growth on a constant currency basis.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) as of July 31, 2024 were $1.272 billion, a 12% increase from RPO as of July 31, 2023 of $1.138 billion, or 14% growth on a constant currency basis.

Billings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 were $256.4 million, a 10% increase from billings for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 of $232.5 million, or 9% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $214.5 million, or 79.4% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP gross profit of $194.4 million, or 74.4% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $220.2 million, or 81.6% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP gross profit of $201.1 million, or 76.9% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $20.3 million, or 7.5% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP operating income of $9.9 million, or 3.8% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP operating income in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $76.7 million, or 28.4% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP operating income of $64.7 million, or 24.8% of revenue, in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $0.10 on 146.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.04 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024 on 150.0 million weighted-average shares outstanding. GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 includes a negative impact of $0.05 year-over-year from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was a record $0.44. This compares to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.36 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 includes a negative impact of $0.05 year-over-year from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $36.3 million, an 11% increase from net cash provided by operating activities of $32.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Non-GAAP free cash flow in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $32.7 million, a 59% increase from non-GAAP free cash flow of $20.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Growth on a constant currency basis and impact from foreign exchange is determined by comparing current period reported results with the current results calculated using the equivalent rates in the prior period.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Update on Share Repurchase Plan

In the second quarter, approximately 3.9 million shares were repurchased for approximately $102 million. As of July 31, 2024, approximately $25 million of buyback capacity was remaining under the current share repurchase plan. Box remains committed to opportunistically returning capital to its shareholders through an ongoing stock repurchase program, and on August 25, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its stock repurchase program by $100 million.

Outlook

As a reminder, approximately one third of Box’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S., of which approximately 60% is in Japanese Yen. The following guidance includes the expected impact of FX headwinds, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates.

Additionally, as we have become consistently profitable in our international business, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 we released the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the United Kingdom. Accordingly, in fiscal year 2025 we are recognizing deferred tax expense in the United Kingdom. This non-cash expense is reflected in our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025.

Q3 FY25 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $274 million to $276 million, up 5% year-over-year, or 6% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 7.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 28%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.07 to $0.08. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.02 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.01 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.41 to $0.42. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.02 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.01 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 148 million.

Full Year FY25 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.086 billion to $1.09 billion, up 5% year-over-year, or 7% growth on a constant currency basis. Due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar versus the Yen since we last provided guidance, we now expect FX to be a 170 basis point headwind to full fiscal year 2025 revenue growth, 80 basis points lower than our previous expectations. On a constant currency basis, our new guidance represents a $2 million increase from our previous guidance.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 7.0%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 27.5%. For full fiscal year 2025 GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin, we now expect FX to be a headwind of 130 basis points, 30 basis points lower than our previous expectations.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.31 to $0.33. FY25 GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.12 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.05 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $1.64 to $1.66. FY25 non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.12 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.05 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 148 million.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled “Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income per share and operating margin guidance at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding its growth and profitability, the size of its market opportunity, its investments in go-to-market programs, the demand for its products, the potential of AI and its impact on Box, the timing of recent and planned product introductions, enhancements and integrations, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, the success of strategic partnerships and acquisitions, the impact of macroeconomic conditions on its business, its ability to grow and scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on its future results, its net retention rate, its ability to achieve revenue targets and billings expectations, its revenue and billings growth rates, its ability to expand operating margins, its revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin in fiscal year 2025 and beyond, its long-term financial targets, its ability to maintain profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, its free cash flow, its ability to continue to grow unrecognized revenue and remaining performance obligations, its revenue, billings, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins, GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP net income per share, weighted-average outstanding share count expectations for Box’s fiscal third quarter and full fiscal year 2025 in the section titled “Outlook” above, equity burn rate, any potential repurchase of its common stock, whether, when, in what amount and by what method any such repurchase would be consummated, and the share price of any such repurchase. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including those caused by the Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, inflation, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box’s highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box’s current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (6) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, integrations, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (7) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; (8) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships; and (9) Box’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve the expected benefits from those acquisitions. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Box. While Box believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Box ultimately reports in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024. Box assumes no obligations and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2024.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.boxinvestorrelations.com. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, billings, remaining performance obligations, non-GAAP free cash flow and free cash flow margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making (including for purposes of determining variable compensation of members of management and other employees) and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box’s recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Box’s historical performance as well as comparisons to Box’s competitors’ operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by Box’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box’s business.

A limitation of non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is that they do not have uniform definitions. Further, Box’s definitions will likely differ from the definitions used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Thus, Box’s non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, in the case of stock-based compensation expense, if Box did not pay a portion of compensation in the form of stock-based compensation expense, the cash salary expense included in cost of revenue and operating expenses would be higher, which would affect Box’s cash position. The accompanying tables have more details on the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin. Box defines non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation (“SBC”) included in cost of revenue, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue. Although SBC is an important aspect of the compensation of Box’s employees and executives, determining the fair value of certain of the stock-based instruments Box utilizes estimation and the expense recorded may bear little resemblance to the actual value realized upon the vesting or future exercise of the related stock-based awards. Management believes it is useful to exclude SBC in order to better understand the long-term performance of Box’s core business and to facilitate comparison of Box’s results to those of peer companies. Management also views amortization of acquired intangible assets, such as the amortization of the cost associated with an acquired company’s developed technology and trade names, as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are continually evaluated for impairment, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is a static expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period. Box also excludes expenses associated with a non-recurring workforce reorganization from non-GAAP gross profit as they are considered by management to be special items outside of Box’s core operating results.

Non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin. Box defines non-GAAP operating income as operating income excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue. Box excludes the following expenses as they are considered by management to be special items outside of Box’s core operating results: (1) fees related to shareholder activism (2) expenses related to certain litigation, (3) expenses associated with a non-recurring workforce reorganization, consisting primarily of severance and other personnel-related costs, and (4) expenses related to acquisitions.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders and non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders. Box defines non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders as GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders excluding expenses related to SBC, intangible assets amortization, amortization of debt issuance costs, the income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, undistributed earnings attributable to preferred stockholders, and as applicable, other special items as described in the preceding paragraph.

