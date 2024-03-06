Box Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

Fourth Quarter Revenue of $263 Million and Fiscal 2024 Revenue of $1.04 Billion, In Line with Guidance

Fourth Quarter GAAP Operating Margin of 8% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 26.7%, Exceeds Guidance

Fiscal 2024 GAAP Operating Margin of 5% and Non-GAAP Operating Margin of 24.7%, Exceeds Guidance

Fourth Quarter GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.57 and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.42, Exceeds Guidance

Fiscal 2024 GAAP Net Income Per Share of $0.67 and Non-GAAP Net Income Per Share of $1.46, Exceeds Guidance

New $100 Million Expansion of Stock Repurchase Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, which ended January 31, 2024.





“With advancements in AI, companies are accelerating their adoption of the cloud and transforming how they work with their content,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Box is at the center of some of the most important trends in technology history as companies look to digitize and automate their businesses, accelerate innovation with the power of AI and protect their most important data. With Box AI and our exciting roadmap, we are uniquely positioned to enable enterprises to address these trends and power the full life cycle of work in the enterprise.”

“In fiscal 2024 we surpassed a billion dollars in annual revenue and significantly expanded our operating margin,” said Dylan Smith, co-founder and CFO of Box. “Despite the macroeconomic pressures on IT budgets that persisted throughout FY24, our operating discipline and efficient cost structure enable us to continue to make meaningful investments in our sales and marketing programs and product roadmap as we deliver the leading Content Cloud for the enterprise.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $262.9 million, a 2% increase from revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $256.5 million, or 4% growth on a constant currency basis.

Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) as of January 31, 2024 were $1.305 billion, a 5% increase from RPO as of January 31, 2023 of $1.245 billion, or 9% growth on a constant currency basis.

Billings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $379.3 million, a 6% increase from billings for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 of $357.1 million, or 10% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $200.2 million, or 76.1% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP gross profit of $195.5 million, or 76.2% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $206.1 million, or 78.4% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP gross profit of $201.3 million, or 78.5% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $21.2 million, or 8.1% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP operating income of $19.7 million, or 7.7% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $70.1 million, or 26.7% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP operating income of $66.6 million, or 26.0% of revenue, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $0.57 on 146.3 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.10 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 on 150.5 million weighted-average shares outstanding. GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 includes a $0.51 income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and a negative impact of $0.02 year-over-year from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $0.42. This compares to non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.37 in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 includes a negative impact of $0.02 year-over-year from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $89.3 million. This compares to a net cash provided by operating activities of $92.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP free cash flow in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $81.8 million, a 10% increase from non-GAAP free cash flow of $74.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue for fiscal year 2024 was $1.038 billion, a 5% increase from revenue for fiscal year 2023 of $0.991 billion, or 7% growth on a constant currency basis.

Billings for fiscal year 2024 were $1.057 billion, a 3% increase from billings for fiscal year 2023 of $1.022 billion, or 6% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the fiscal year 2024 was $777.1 million, or 74.9% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP gross profit of $738.3 million, or 74.5% of revenue, in fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP gross profit for fiscal year 2024 was $803.0 million, or 77.4% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP gross profit of $761.9 million, or 76.9% of revenue, in fiscal year 2023.

GAAP operating income in fiscal year 2024 was $50.8 million, or 4.9% of revenue. This compares to a GAAP operating income of $36.8 million, or 3.7% of revenue, in fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP operating income in fiscal year 2024 was $256.8 million, or 24.7% of revenue. This compares to a non-GAAP operating income of $229.0 million, or 23.1% of revenue, in fiscal year 2023.

GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in fiscal year 2024 was $0.67 on 148.6 million weighted-average shares outstanding. This compares to a GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.06 in fiscal year 2023 on 150.2 million weighted-average shares outstanding. GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in fiscal year 2024 includes a $0.51 income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on deferred tax assets and a negative impact of $0.02 from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders in fiscal year 2024 was $1.46. This compares to a non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders of $1.20 in fiscal year 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders in fiscal year 2024 includes a negative impact of $0.02 from unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2024 was $318.7 million, a 7% increase from net cash provided by operating activities of $298.0 million in fiscal year 2023.

Non-GAAP free cash flow in fiscal year 2024 was $269.0 million, a 13% increase from non-GAAP free cash flow of $238.4 million in fiscal year 2023.

For the purpose of this press release, growth on a constant currency basis and impact from foreign exchange is determined by comparing current period reported results with the current results calculated using the equivalent rates in the prior period.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics discussed in this press release, please see the section titled, “About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Recent Business Highlights

Delivered wins or expansions with leading organizations such as Elf Cosmetics, Guardant Health, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, IQVIA, Lineage Logistics Holdings, Novo Nordisk A/S, Schrödinger, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and U.S. Department of the Air Force.

Announced that Box AI is generally available to customers on Enterprise Plus plans. Box AI is a new suite of capabilities that natively integrates advanced AI models into the Box Content Cloud.

Announced a new integration with Microsoft Azure OpenAI to bring its advanced large language models to Box AI. The expanded collaboration brings Box and Microsoft’s enterprise-grade standards for security, privacy, and compliance to AI so customers can realize the benefits of this groundbreaking technology.

brings Box and Microsoft’s enterprise-grade standards for security, privacy, and compliance to AI so customers can realize the benefits of this groundbreaking technology. Acquired Crooze, a leading provider of no-code enterprise content management applications built on the Box Platform. Box intends to leverage Crooze’s team and technology to help organizations address business-critical processes like contract lifecycle management, digital asset management, controlled document management, enterprise content libraries, and more.

Announced the launch of the new Box app for Apple Vision Pro. Designed to take advantage of spatial computing, Box for Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes how people experience and collaborate on content in the enterprise. The uniquely immersive experiences and infinite desktop powered by the visionOS platform transforms how people work with content, while relying on the security and compliance of the Box Content Cloud.

for Apple Vision Pro. Designed to take advantage of spatial computing, Box for Apple Vision Pro revolutionizes how people experience and collaborate on content in the enterprise. The uniquely immersive experiences and infinite desktop powered by the visionOS platform transforms how people work with content, while relying on the security and compliance of the Box Content Cloud. Announced that Box Sign has achieved support for compliance with FDA 21 CFR Part 11 regulations for electronic signatures. Available as part of the Box GxP Validation offering in the Box Enterprise Plus plan, the newly released Part 11 e-signature workflow capabilities in Box Sign offer functionality and controls which, if properly configured and used, enable users to create e-signatures compliant with the requirements of Part 11.

capabilities in Box Sign offer functionality and controls which, if properly configured and used, enable users to create e-signatures compliant with the requirements of Part 11. Announced new consulting services that help customers safely and securely implement an AI content strategy across their organizations. These tailored offerings, available today through Box Consulting, include customized workshops, implementation roadmaps, managed deployment with comprehensive training and support, as well as hands-on guidance to empower enterprises of all sizes to execute their strategy successfully.

Launched new features for Box Shield, enabling new automated response actions as an option to Suspicious Location alerts, increasing the speed of response to detected threats and reducing the burden on the admin. Admins will now have the ability to enable automated response actions for managed users when access is detected from a non-permitted location.

Announced the grantees of the Box Impact Fund, which provides grants for digital transformation to nonprofit organizations doing critical work in the areas of child welfare, crisis response and the environment.

Recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Parents 2023 by Great Place To Work® Institute U.S. and ranked number three on the Best Companies to Work For in Japan 2024 by Great Place To Work® Institute Japan.

Update on Share Repurchase Plan

On March 4, 2024, the Board of Directors authorized an expansion of its stock repurchase program by $100 million.

Outlook

As a reminder, approximately one third of Box’s revenue is generated outside of the U.S., of which approximately 60% is in Japanese Yen. The following guidance includes the expected impact of FX headwinds, assuming present foreign currency exchange rates. Due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar versus the Yen, we now expect FX to be a 170 basis point headwind to full fiscal year 2025 revenue growth, 70 basis points higher than our previous expectations. For full fiscal year 2025 GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin, we now expect FX to be a headwind slightly more than 100 basis points, incrementally higher than our previous expectations.

Additionally, as we have become consistently profitable in our international business, in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 we released the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets in the United Kingdom. Accordingly, in fiscal year 2025 we will be recognizing deferred tax expense in the United Kingdom. This non-cash expense is reflected in our GAAP and non-GAAP diluted net income per share guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and full fiscal year 2025.

Q1 FY25 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $261 million to $263 million, up 4% year-over-year at the high-end of the range, or 7% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 5.5%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 25%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.05. GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.04 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.02 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.35 to $0.36. Non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.04 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.02 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 147 million.

Full Year FY25 Guidance

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.08 billion to $1.085 billion, up 5% year-over-year at the high-end of the range, or 6% growth on a constant currency basis.

GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 7%, and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be approximately 27%.

GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $0.22 to $0.26. FY25 GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.10 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.06 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per share attributable to common stockholders is expected to be in the range of $1.53 to $1.57. FY25 non-GAAP EPS guidance includes an expected negative impact of $0.10 from unfavorable exchange rates and $0.06 from the recognition of deferred tax expenses in international countries.

Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 149 million.

All forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures contained in this section titled “Outlook” exclude estimates for stock-based compensation expense, intangible assets amortization, and as applicable, other special items. Box has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP net income per share and operating margin guidance at the end of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Box’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 PM (PT) / 5:00 PM (ET) to discuss Box’s financial results, business highlights and future outlook. A live audio webcast of this call will be available through Box’s Investor Relations website at www.box.com/investors for a period of 90 days after the date of the call. Prepared remarks will be available on the Box Investor Relations website after the call ends.

The conference call can be accessed by registering online at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/453103508 at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. A telephonic replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call and will run for one week. The replay can be accessed by dialing:

+ 1-800-770-2030 (toll-free), conference ID: 23531



+1-609-800-9909 (U.S. toll), conference ID: 23531



+ 1-647-362-9199 (Canada toll), conference ID: 23531

Box has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website (www.box.com/investors), as well as certain X accounts (@box, @levie and @boxincir), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Information on or that can be accessed through Box’s Investor Relations website, these X accounts, or that is contained in any website to which a hyperlink is provided herein is not part of this press release, and the inclusion of Box’s Investor Relations website address, these X accounts, and any hyperlinks are only inactive textual references.

This press release, the financial tables, as well as other supplemental information including the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures, are also available on Box’s Investor Relations website. Box also provides investor information, including news and commentary about Box’s business and financial performance, Box’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, notices of investor events and Box’s press and earnings releases, on Box’s Investor Relations website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including statements regarding Box’s expectations regarding its growth and profitability, the size of its market opportunity, its investments in go-to-market programs, the demand for its products, the potential of AI and its impact on Box, the timing of recent and planned product introductions, enhancements and integrations, the short- and long-term success, market adoption and retention, capabilities, and benefits of such product introductions and enhancements, the success of strategic partnerships, the impact of macroeconomic conditions on its business, its ability to grow and scale its business and drive operating efficiencies, the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on its future results, its net retention rate, its ability to achieve revenue targets and billings expectations, its revenue and billings growth rates, its ability to expand operating margins, its revenue growth rate plus free cash flow margin in fiscal year 2025 and beyond, its long-term financial targets, its ability to maintain profitability on a quarterly or ongoing basis, its free cash flow, its ability to continue to grow unrecognized revenue and remaining performance obligations, its revenue, billings, GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin, GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins, the related components of GAAP and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, weighted-average outstanding share count expectations for Box’s fiscal first quarter and full fiscal year 2025 in the section titled “Outlook” above, equity burn rate, any potential repurchase of its common stock, whether, when, in what amount and by what method any such repurchase would be consummated, and the share price of any such repurchase. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: (1) adverse changes in general economic or market conditions, including those caused by the Hamas-Israel and Russia-Ukraine conflicts, inflation, and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (2) delays or reductions in information technology spending; (3) factors related to Box’s highly competitive market, including but not limited to pricing pressures, industry consolidation, entry of new competitors and new applications and marketing initiatives by Box’s current or future competitors; (4) the development of the cloud content management market; (5) the risk that Box’s customers do not renew their subscriptions, expand their use of Box’s services, or adopt new products offered by Box on a timely basis, or at all; (6) Box’s ability to provide timely and successful enhancements, integrations, new features and modifications to its platform and services; (7) actual or perceived security vulnerabilities in Box’s services or any breaches of Box’s security controls; (8) Box’s ability to realize the expected benefits of its third-party partnerships; and (9) Box’s ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve the expected benefits from those acquisitions. In addition, the preliminary financial results set forth in this release are estimates based on information currently available to Box. While Box believes these estimates are meaningful, they could differ from the actual amounts that Box ultimately reports in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024. Box assumes no obligations and does not intend to update these estimates prior to filing its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2024.

Additional information on potential factors that could affect Box’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings Box makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2023. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of Box’s Investor Relations website located at www.box.com/investors. Box does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement Box’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Box provides investors with certain non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, billings, remaining performance obligations, non-GAAP free cash flow and free cash flow margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics, please see the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and certain key metrics to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

Box uses these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics for financial and operational decision-making (including for purposes of determining variable compensation of members of management and other employees) and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Box’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Box’s performance by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Box’s recurring core business operating results. Box believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics in assessing Box’s performance and when planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to Box’s historical performance as well as comparisons to Box’s competitors’ operating results. Box believes these non-GAAP financial measures and key metrics are useful to investors both because they (1) allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) are used by Box’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of Box’s business.

