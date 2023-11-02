Box Names Olivia Nottebohm as Chief Operating Officer

Current COO Stephanie Carullo to retire after growing Box to greater than $1 billion in annual revenue

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the appointment of Olivia Nottebohm as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Nottebohm will lead the global go-to-market organization at Box, including Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing. She succeeds retiring COO, Stephanie Carullo, who joined Box as COO in 2017 and helped double the company’s annual revenue to greater than $1 billion during her tenure.





“Olivia will be a fantastic addition to our leadership team as we shift to the next phase of profitable growth at Box,” said Aaron Levie, co-founder and CEO of Box. “Olivia is a proven leader who has driven outstanding execution in her career and I’m excited to work with her as we deliver new products and plans, expand our partner and system integrator network, go deeper in key vertical markets, and continue our global expansion. I also want to thank Stephanie for her tremendous leadership and partnership. She has been instrumental in growing Box to a billion-dollar revenue company and in laying the foundation for us to scale to the next billion and beyond. We wish Stephanie well as she embarks on a new chapter.”

“Now is a truly exciting time to join Box,” said Olivia Nottebohm. “The Box vision of powering an intelligent, secure Content Cloud that simplifies and transforms work for every type of organization — from small businesses to massive global enterprises — is incredibly compelling. We have a unique opportunity to shape the future of work that the advent of technologies like AI will only accelerate. I can’t wait to get started.”

“I’m so proud of the growth and achievements we’ve driven at Box over the past six years. Box is a special organization and a community filled with exceptional people. I’m grateful to have worked with all of them,” said Stephanie Carullo. “I’m also thrilled to have Olivia joining Box and to work with her in the coming months on a productive transition. Olivia is a great leader and strategic thinker, perfectly cast to lead the next wave of growth for Box.”

About Olivia Nottebohm

Olivia Nottebohm is an experienced technology executive who has excelled in leadership roles at several technology and software companies. At Google, Olivia led Sales and Product Operations and Strategy for the Americas Ads business. She then served as VP of SMB and GTM Operations for Google Cloud. She grew revenue of the SMB business by 5X+, while also leading GTM Strategy and Operations globally for Google Cloud across all segments.

Most recently, Olivia was Chief Revenue Officer of Notion, a cloud-based productivity platform, and she previously served as the COO of Dropbox. Earlier in her career, Olivia was a Partner at McKinsey & Company focused on the software industry.

Olivia is a member of the Board of Directors of AppFolio (APPF), a real estate vertical software company, and Lightmatter, a photonic company reinventing AI computing. She received a B.A. in Economics from Harvard University and an M.B.A. from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

