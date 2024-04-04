Box Named a 2024 Fortune® 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Ranking in top 20 among premier workplaces in the United States

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today has been recognized by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® magazine as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For. Box earned the #18 spot on the list for 2024





The 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is one of the most respected and comprehensive measures of workplace culture and talent management best practices. The ranking, based in large part on feedback from employees, underscores Box’s commitment to foster an inclusive culture that puts its employees first.

“At Box, we believe in fostering an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered,” said Jessica Swank, Chief People Officer at Box. “This incredible achievement is a testament to our amazing team and the exceptional workplace culture we have built together. What truly sets Box apart goes beyond perks or policies; it’s our people-first mentality in all that we do.”

Methodology

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For List is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback from more than 1.3 million U.S. employees. Companies are only considered for the list if they are Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S.

“When people ask about what sets the Best Companies apart from their competitors, it’s one key ingredient: trust,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “When employees trust their leaders, their colleagues, and the organization, they become empowered to reach their full potential.”

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency. Read the full methodology.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

