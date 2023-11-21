Box Expands in Poland with Move To State-of-the-Art Offices in Varso Tower

Leading content management platform expands operations in Poland and continues to rapidly hire in-region

WARSAW, Poland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced the opening of new Research and Development offices in Warsaw and continued expansion into Poland. Based in the heart of Warsaw, Box will occupy ten floors of the newly completed Varso Tower, now the EU’s highest building.





Since its debut in Poland in 2020, Box has hired more than 300 employees in the region with an emphasis on technical roles. The company will continue to tap into Poland’s world-class engineering and product talent pools, hiring in areas including design, information security, finance, and people operations.

“At Box, we build technology that powers how the world works together. Our thriving engineering teams in Poland are central to Box’s product roadmap, critical engineering activities and overall strategic growth,” said Thierry Chassaing, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Box. “We’re excited to begin a new chapter in Poland with the opening of Varso Tower, our largest Research and Development site outside of our headquarters in California.”

“To date, our teams in Poland represent over 30 percent of critical engineering roles across Box’s global engineering teams, covering most of Box’s product areas,” said Rafal Szczepanski, Senior Director, Engineering and Site Leader Poland. “We look forward to continuing to hire exceptional and diverse talent in Poland, putting our positive culture at the forefront of everything we do.”

Box’s new office space represents a celebration of the unique history and culture of Poland. By working with local artists, photographers, furniture suppliers, designers, and architects including Warsaw-based R&D Studio, Box has created an office space that embraces Poland’s rich cultural heritage. Electric neon hands designed by ADVERTIS pay homage to Poland’s electro-graphic art era.

The state-of-the-art offices are configured to give employees choice over where and how they work, enabling individual working styles. Teams are empowered to do their best work through the purpose-built working environments that support hybrid flexibility, all while bringing the comforts of the home to the office. With open space collaboration zones, huddle rooms, swanky social spaces, bars and gaming lounges, employees can work and relax, enjoying stunning views of Warsaw throughout.

Named by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Box’s benefits philosophy aims to enable Boxers to live their healthiest lives. Some of Box’s employee and culture benefits include:

Hybrid work models, giving Boxers the option of flexible, virtual, and office-based work environments;

Equity awards and employee stock purchase plan;

Family planning benefits including fertility, adoption and surrogacy, pre- and post- natal support;

Mental health guidance and support, including therapy and coaching sessions;

Weekly team office breakfasts and social activities arranged by Box employee-led communities;

Complimentary office lunch and snacks.

“At Box, we foster an environment for employees to bring their authentic selves to work, assume good intent, and show deep respect for one another. In addition to my role as a SRE [Site Reliability Engineer], I serve voluntarily as a CFO or ‘Chief Fun Officer’. It involves bringing colleagues together on a regular basis for socials and activities,” said Jakub Wincewicz, Site Reliability Engineer at Box. “Our Poland Boxers are proactively involved in numerous community initiatives and fundraise for charities such as Szlachetna Paczka or Fundacja po DRUGIE.”

With more than 115,000 customers, Box empowers many of the largest and most regulated enterprises around the world to accelerate business processes, power their workplace collaboration, and protect valuable information. Its European customers include AstraZeneca, Eurostar, Jägermeister, Polpharma Biologics and more.

Since first launching in Europe in 2012, Box has established a strong European footprint with offices in London, Paris, Munich, Amsterdam and Warsaw. Box continues to expand its international presence with approximately 2,500 employees based in the Americas, APAC, and Europe. Open roles in Poland are detailed on Box’s career page.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

