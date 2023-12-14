Box Announces Three New Consulting Offerings to Accelerate Secure AI Adoption in the Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced new consulting services that help customers safely and securely implement an AI content strategy across their organizations. These tailored offerings, available today through Box Consulting, include customized workshops, implementation roadmaps, managed deployment with comprehensive training and support, as well as hands-on guidance to empower enterprises of all sizes to execute their strategy successfully.





“The promise of AI combined with the value of an enterprise’s unique business content is potentially transformative, but the steps you can take to harness the full power of this new technology are not always clear,” said Jon Herstein, Chief Customer Officer at Box. “These new offerings merge Box Consulting’s deep expertise in enterprise content with access to Box’s groundbreaking AI technology and the experts who built it. By executing a robust AI content strategy with Box Consulting, organizations can unlock the value of their unstructured data and realize the power of AI much more quickly.”

Today’s new offerings build on Box Consulting’s existing portfolio, which has helped thousands of customers strengthen their Box implementation, simplify their tech stack, and drive change across their organizations. Today’s new AI-specific offerings from Box Consulting are:

AI Transform Services: Work with an experienced technical team to explore the potential of AI through customized workshops – covering Box AI in conjunction with other tools in the organization. Organizations will receive a tailored Box AI implementation roadmap and assistance with execution to bring the roadmap to fruition. This robust offering is developed for organizations seeking strategic guidance on leveraging AI for significant impact on their unstructured data.

AI Deploy Services: Quickly move from idea to ROI with Box AI managed deployment services – helping to kickstart Box AI adoption within a specific line of business or department. Benefit from customized implementation based on thorough business analysis, along with comprehensive training and change management support for users within an organization. This offering is built for organizations with broad AI goals but limited resources.

AI Enable Services: Gain hands-on guidance and training to help IT leaders become proficient in Box AI – and leverage that expertise to drive Box AI enablement and education across the business. The Enable offering is constructed for organizations that have sufficient resources but require hands-on guidance in executing their AI goals effectively.

Pricing and Availability

The new Box Consulting services for AI are available for purchase today and customers can choose an individual package based on their business needs. To learn more about specific pricing and packaging, please reach out to your Box representative or visit: https://www.box.com/customer-success/box-consulting. Customers who are looking to learn more about Box’s approach to AI and these new Box Consulting offerings can learn more at today’s webinar or watch it on-demand.

Since entering beta last month, Box AI has had hundreds of enterprises begin exploring how AI can transform the way they work with their content. Box AI is included in all Enterprise Plus plans, with users having access to 20 queries per month and 2,000 additional queries available on a company level. Customers interested in seeing the power of Box AI in action can easily enable it in their organization’s Admin Console. Additional instruction can be found in this Box Community article.

