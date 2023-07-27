Box Announces Integration with Microsoft 365 Copilot to Bring AI to Enterprise Content

Releases Enhanced Capabilities Between Box and Microsoft 365 to Boost Collaboration in Microsoft Teams and Office Products

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced a new plugin for Microsoft’s next-generation AI workplace tool, Microsoft 365 Copilot. The new plugin will enable customers to use Microsoft 365 Copilot to make the Box files inside of an organization more useful and valuable than ever before. In addition, Box announced updates to its integrations with Microsoft 365 that provide joint customers with enhanced features for sharing, editing, and collaborating within Microsoft Teams as well as Office products including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.





“We’re at the start of a new era in software driven by breakthroughs in AI, and nowhere is the potential impact greater than in enterprise content,” said Diego Dugatkin, Chief Product Officer at Box. “We recently announced Box AI to combine foundational AI models with content stored in Box to unlock the value of this content and make every person in a company smarter and more productive. Integrating with Microsoft 365 Copilot is a natural extension of our AI strategy, and our existing collaboration will allow joint customers to use Box and Microsoft 365 Copilot together seamlessly. We are excited to provide continued support to our joint customers to unlock new levels of productivity and transform the way work gets done.”

“We are at an extraordinary moment in the technology landscape, where AI is reshaping industries and transforming how we work,” said Srini Raghavan, VP of Product Management for Microsoft Teams Ecosystem. “Through expanded integrations between Microsoft 365 with Box, we are bringing new tools and capabilities to our customers to enhance productivity and collaboration.”

“At LPL, we are focused on deploying the best of today’s modern tech stack so that our employees have what they need to deliver top-tier results for our clients,” said Kathryn Dundas, VP of Technology at LPL Financial. “Box and Microsoft are both essential parts of this equation, and the enhanced integration between these two platforms allows us to securely and productively collaborate from anywhere. We look forward to the continued interoperability between these two platforms, especially as we see AI become a bigger part of the future of work.”

Box for Microsoft 365 Copilot

The Box plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot will make it easy for customers to leverage the Box Content Cloud through interactions with Microsoft 365 Copilot. Instead of spending time digging for information in files and folders saved across Microsoft and Box, this new integration will allow users to:

Quickly synthesize and summarize all their shared Box documents in Teams to draw insights from collaborators.

Ask questions of shared content to derive major milestones in an existing project.

Limit the need to scroll through Chats and Channels in order to get up to speed more quickly on conversations and new learnings.

Enhanced Box for Microsoft 365 Capabilities

In addition to Box’s plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot, Box released several new enhancements to its broader Teams integration to enhance the way users find, preview, access, and work with their Box files while collaborating with colleagues and partners. With this improved integration, users can:

Share and edit Box Notes directly in Team’s Chats and Channels, which helps to unify content and reduce fragmentation within an organization.

Grant instant permissions to automatically synchronize user access to files across Box and Teams, which maintains Box’s industry-leading security posture across their file content.

Select Box as the default cloud content management solution in the Teams environment for the entire tenant, certain groups, or specific users using access policy settings within Teams.

Box for Microsoft Office desktop co-authoring is now also available to customers in the Semi-Annual Enterprise Channel as part of Microsoft’s Version 2302 release available in July 2023. With this enhanced capability, all users can:

More flexibility to collaborate in real time on files in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel desktop apps — with all edits auto-saved back to Box.

Increased productivity with access to advanced features across Microsoft Office desktop apps.

Ability to preview, access, edit and share files from Box Drive, the Box web app , and the Office desktop apps “Add a Place” functionality.

Together, Box and Microsoft already offer a range of integrations to enhance productivity and collaboration for joint users. Box customers can streamline collaboration by accessing and sharing Box content directly in Teams Channels or Chats and can open, edit, and save Box files directly within Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Outlook users can eliminate the risk and hassle of email attachments by converting outbound attachments to Box shared links and maintain version control by saving incoming attachments to Box from any device. Additionally, the Box Connector for Microsoft Graph allows users to find Box content with Microsoft Search, across multiple search canvases, such as SharePoint, Microsoft 365 Home, and Microsoft Search in Bing.

Pricing and Availability

Box will roll out its plugin for Microsoft 365 Copilot as Microsoft makes its service available to eligible customers. Box and Microsoft 365 customers can start using the Box for Office desktop co-authoring feature, the Box Connector for Microsoft Graph, and the enhanced productivity and collaboration capabilities in Teams today. Learn more by visiting the Box Blog.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the leading Content Cloud, a single platform that empowers organizations to manage the entire content lifecycle, work securely from anywhere, and integrate across best-of-breed apps. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

