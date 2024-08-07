Box AI, with Unlimited Access to Generative AI, Accelerates Adoption in Japan

Asahi Group, The Norinchukin Bank, and Hitachi High-Tech Begin Company-Wide Deployment of Box AI to leverage Unstructured Data

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX), the Intelligent Content Cloud, today announced that Box AI for Documents and Notes is available with unlimited queries for Enterprise Plus customers and is rapidly growing in Japan. Asahi Group Japan, The Norinchukin Bank, and Hitachi High-Tech Corporation rolled out Box AI company-wide and are working to maximize the value of unstructured data, which accounts for 90% of corporate data, by using generative AI within Box with enterprise-grade security.





“With recent advances in generative AI technology, it is now possible to leverage unstructured data across the enterprise in ways that were not possible before,” said Katsunori Furuichi, President and Representative of Box Japan. “Box launched general availability of Box AI to Enterprise Plus customers in March of this year. Box AI is of great interest to our customers for its enterprise grade security and governance, as well as the convenience of using generative AI directly within Box, the repository of enterprise content. As announced on June 27th, 2024, the user query limit has been removed, making it even easier for customers to use Box AI. Later this year, we aim to provide Box AI for Hubs to the public and implement more flexible workflow automation features to create a world where unstructured data, which until now has remained the knowledge of individuals, can be leveraged as the knowledge of organizations.”

“Asahi Group Japan has introduced Box as a common platform for the entire company to enhance data management and consolidate unstructured data,” said Tomokazu Yamakawa, Executive Officer of Digital Transformation, Asahi Group Japan. “We believe that Box AI will be a service that allows companies to utilize the power of generative AI in a secure way, as it can perform question-and-answer and summary functions under the high security and access privileges already provided by Box. With the release of the unlimited user queries, we expect that the company-wide rollout will be accelerated, leading to further utilization of internal data and fostering a culture in which generative AI is used on a daily basis.”

“The Norinchukin Bank is working to centralize its content on Box with the aim of consolidating the vast amount of data scattered across various systems within the bank,” said Yuji Hanba, Director and Managing Executive Officer, Chief Information Officer, The Norinchukin Bank. “We believe that Box AI has low barriers to adoption in that it can leverage content already stored in Box, and also allows unlimited use of the generative AI features within an existing plan. In addition, the Bank is currently using the beta version of the Box AI API, and has been able to quickly integrate Box AI functionality into its independently developed regulation browsing system at an early stage. Until now, a huge amount of time has been spent searching for information in files and pages, but Box AI will enable us to extract appropriate information from multiple files, and we expect to greatly reduce the amount of labor required to search for and check information on regulated documents.”

“Hitachi High-Tech introduced Box in 2018 and currently has more than 14,000 users globally utilizing over 900 million files of content,” said Yuji Kanenari, General Manager of Cross Domain Platform Division at the Digital Transformation Business Group, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation. “From July 2024, we started to deploy Box AI to our users as a standard AI tool to further improve productivity, including secure AI summarization of highly confidential technical documents in our possession and more efficient production of documents generated in our daily business operations. In the future, we will utilize Box AI for Hubs to promote the efficient and speedy use of knowledge within a large volume of content using AI.”

Box AI Powers Intelligent Content Management

Box AI leverages the power of generative AI to bring foundational AI models to the Box Content Cloud – where more than 115,000 enterprises already secure, store, and collaborate on their critical business content. Guided by its AI Principles, Box has built Box AI on the company’s platform-neutral framework, designed to connect with today’s most powerful large language models, including Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service and Google Cloud’s Vertex AI – with more model integrations to come.

Box will continue to evolve its powerful and scalable capabilities to maximize the value of enterprise content and help organizations transform the way they work.

About Box

Box (NYSE:BOX) is the Intelligent Content Cloud, a single platform that enables organizations to fuel collaboration, manage the entire content lifecycle, secure critical content, and transform business workflows with enterprise AI. Founded in 2005, Box simplifies work for leading global organizations, including AstraZeneca, JLL, Morgan Stanley, and Nationwide. Box is headquartered in Redwood City, CA, with offices across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Visit box.com to learn more. And visit box.org to learn more about how Box empowers nonprofits to fulfill their missions.

