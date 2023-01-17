Bowman’s Geospatial Division Delivers Advanced LiDAR Ceiling Scanning Techniques to Cuhaci Peterson to Enable Commercial Design Efficiency

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (collectively with its subsidiaries, the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN) announced that Cuhaci Peterson™, a nationally-recognized architecture and engineering firm, has teamed with Bowman’s geospatial division to deliver time and cost savings for their clients by utilizing Bowman’s minimally invasive ceiling scanning techniques.

Interior scanning of structures that have ceiling tiles, like grocery stores, presents a challenge for efficiency and accuracy for surveyors. Bowman took on this challenge to develop a new and proven technique that is simple, elegant, accurate, and most of all, repeatable in other environments.

Prior to developing this technique, ground level 3-D scanning in an open interior environment was simple enough. However, tying that information to the scanning data above the ceiling tiles was difficult unless they were all removed, which is inefficient and time consuming. For Bowman’s geospatial team, the key was finding a way to tie the scans vertically throughout the space at different elevations, then mapping them horizontally to develop the entire landscape of the structure. Cuhaci Peterson was specifically looking for a national partner who could provide this type of service, in a timely manner and within their data requirements, for structures that were 60,000-100,000 square feet.

The wealth of data provided by Bowman in just two evenings of scanning, allowed Cuhaci Peterson to streamline the development of recent commercial designs with precise knowledge of both the visible building interior and above ceiling structure of the facility. Bowman’s scanning revealed previously unknown information about the structure that could only have been discovered using this technique.

“When we saw the sophisticated detail that Bowman’s geospatial team could provide, along with the efficiency of their processes, we knew that it would allow us to deliver a real advantage to our clients,” said Bryon McCarthy, Cuhaci Peterson principal. “It is a win whenever we can bring time and cost efficiency into our design process. Bowman has proven to be a solid, and innovative, asset in delivering on this commitment to our clients.”

“Bowman continues to evaluate and refine new scanning capabilities to deliver incredible detail and data accuracy to forward-thinking firms like Cuhaci Peterson,” said Marc Olmeda, PLS, Bowman principal. “Our processes have proven to be exceptionally effective in retail and other difficult to access environments.”

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (Bowman): Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is an engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment. With approximately 1,700 employees in more than 70 offices in the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

