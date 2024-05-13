Bowman Adds Vijay Agrawal as Executive Vice President, National Ports & Harbors Practice

Home Business Wire Bowman Adds Vijay Agrawal as Executive Vice President, National Ports & Harbors...
RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the Company or Bowman) (NASDAQ: BWMN), a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment, is pleased to welcome Vijay Agrawal, PE, to lead its expanding national ports and harbors practice.


“We are extremely fortunate to have Vijay joining us to lead the growth of our ports and harbors practice,” said Gary Bowman, chairman and chief executive of Bowman. “Over the past several years, we have made several strategic investments in the marine engineering market, including our acquisition of Anchor Consultants and H2H Engineering. We have likewise made significant investments in our terrestrial and underwater LIDAR scanning capabilities. Vijay is the perfect combination of these capabilities with deep experience applying advanced technical engineering solutions to aging and vulnerable marine infrastructure. He is a proven leader in marine engineering who will no doubt increase our reach and market share.”

Agrawal brings nearly 25 years of experience in the ports industry, including cargo handling, cruise terminals, naval facilities and container terminals. With a background in port planning and engineering, he has extensive experience in program and project management, operations planning and construction management. Agrawal is tasked with expanding the company’s relationships with port and harbor owners, maritime authorities and shipping line operators. Agrawal will build Bowman’s national marine practice by 1) rapidly growing the company’s structural engineering team; 2) leveraging the company’s investments in technology-driven solutions such as LIDAR, digital mapping, aerial imagery and automation; and 3) introducing efficiency-oriented solutions addressing decarbonization, capacity expansion, maritime traffic improvement analytics, facility hardening and advanced safety automation systems.

“Bowman’s commitment to growing their marine engineering and services practices combined with their emphasis on growth and technology leadership drew me to the company,” said Agrawal. “There is a great base of marine engineering, geospatial and technology application talent at Bowman and I’m eager to lead the growth of this team as we deliver innovative solutions to our customers and their stakeholders.”

Having worked on more than 60 ports across the world, Agrawal has led the planning, design and execution of marquee projects including the Port of Houston Barbours Cut Terminal 87-acre Redevelopment, South Carolina Ports new Hugh Leatherman Terminal, Louisiana International Container Terminal in Port of New Orleans and the Broward County’s Port Everglades master vision plan.

About Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Bowman is a national engineering services firm delivering infrastructure solutions to customers who own, develop and maintain the built environment With over 2,200 employees in over 90 locations throughout the United States, Bowman provides a variety of planning, engineering, geospatial, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol BWMN. For more information, visit bowman.com or investors.bowman.com.

