Boveda Celebrates 5th Consecutive Best Places to Work Award

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boveda, the global leader in 2-way humidity control, has once again been honored with the prestigious title of Best Places to Work 2023 by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Boveda has received this recognition in the medium-sized category, which includes businesses with 50 to 99 employees in Minnesota.





This year marks the 25th year of the Best Places to Work awards hosted by The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal and research partner, Omaha, Nebraska-based Quantum Workplace. To be considered eligible, a current employee must enter the business for nomination. 70 companies across the region were identified and scored top marks on a confidential employee survey that evaluated leadership, company culture, pain points, and overall job satisfaction.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as a Best Places to Work five years in a row because it’s based on the dedication, passion and commitment of an incredibly talented team,” said Chief Human Resources Officer, Andrea Pollari. “At Boveda we strive for an environment where people support one another through open communication, collaboration, trust, respect and a passion for personal and professional development.”

Boveda co-founder and CEO Sean Knutsen shared his thoughts on the achievement: “People are not our most important asset. The right people are. Being named as one of the best places to work is a testament to the dedication of our employees who make Boveda a truly exceptional place to work.”

Boveda’s humidity control products can be found at various locations, including their official website, Amazon, dispensaries, smoke shops, and more. For additional information, visit Bovedainc.com or call 952-745-2900.

About Boveda, Inc.:

Since 1997, Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Boveda Inc. has been dedicated to safeguarding people’s passions. Whether it’s enjoying a fine cigar, indulging in premium cannabis, or preserving musical instruments, Boveda’s expertise in humidity control ensures that enthusiasts can fully savor what they love without worrying about humidity-induced damage. Made from all-natural ingredients, Boveda’s patented 2-way humidity control packs are the zero-maintenance humidity control solution. With a commitment to excellence spanning two decades and millions of satisfied customers, Boveda continues to be a trusted name in protecting the things that bring joy and fulfillment to people’s lives. For more information, visit Bovedainc.com or call 952-745-2900.

